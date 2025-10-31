Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SREP Capital Requirements Set For AB Artea Bankas


2025-10-31 03:31:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) of AB Artea bankas, the European Central Bank (ECB) set an additional capital requirement (P2R) of 2.55 per cent for AB Artea bankas, calculated according to the Pillar II, effective from 1 January 2026, i.e. 0.01 p.p. less as compared to the previous SREP assessment.

Also, a non-binding Pillar 2 guidance (P2G) requirement of 1.75 per cent has been set, which is recommended to be incorporated into capital planning and risk management framework. The P2G requirement did not change from the previous SREP assessment.

Additional information:
Algimantas Gaulia,
Head of Risk Management Division
..., +370 610 44447


MENAFN31102025004107003653ID1110274835



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

