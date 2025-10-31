Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bernie Sanders & AOC Endorse Zohran Mamdani For NYC Mayor


2025-10-31 03:10:08
In a fiery New York rally, Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez officially endorsed Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor. Their backing boosts Mamdani's progressive campaign against ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo, now running as an independent. Meanwhile, Donald Trump labeled Mamdani a 'communist,' hinting at possible National Guard action if he wins.

AsiaNet News

