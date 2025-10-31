MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 30th October 2025.

Number of Shares: 1,545,000 (one million, five hundred and forty-five thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.98% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €5.75 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

31st October 2025