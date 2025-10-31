Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


2025-10-31 03:01:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 30th October 2025.

Number of Shares: 1,545,000 (one million, five hundred and forty-five thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.98% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €5.75 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin
31st October 2025


MENAFN31102025004107003653ID1110274744



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search