BW Energy: Update On Kudu Appraisal Well

BW Energy provides an update on the Kharas-1 appraisal well, which has reached total depth and drilled multiple formations present across the Kudu license.

The well was strategically designed to intersect several targets within a single borehole. While this approach did not allow for individual optimisation of each formation, it provided valuable geological data across the broader petroleum system.

Preliminary results are encouraging. Several intervals show indications of hydrocarbon presence and reservoir potential, suggesting a working petroleum system at Kharas. Early analysis indicates that the K1 interval may contain hydrocarbons wetter than dry gas. A hydrocarbon migration front has been observed, and wireline operations are underway to assess reservoir quality, fluid type, and pressure characteristics.

A follow-up appraisal campaign will be required to evaluate the individual targets in greater detail. The outcome of the wireline program will guide decisions on the next well location and the future appraisal strategy.

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy.



