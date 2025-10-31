Rise Gold Grants Stock Options And Dsus
The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,365,854 deferred share units of the Company (the " DSUs ") to certain directors and officers the Company pursuant to the terms of the Plan. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one Common Share upon cessation of being an Eligible Person as defined under the Plan.
About Rise Gold Corp.
Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company incorporated in Nevada, USA. The Company's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in Nevada County, California, USA.
