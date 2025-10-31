Srinagar On World Cities Day

Representational Photo

Every World Cities Day reminds us to think about what makes a city truly alive. Beyond roads or buildings, it's the soul that holds them together. In Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir and one of South Asia's oldest living cities, this thought feels especially close.

Founded nearly two thousand years ago by King Pravarasena, Srinagar has witnessed empires rise and fade, from the Kushans and Mughals to the Dogras and modern India. Its lanes have felt the footsteps of Sufi saints, Persian poets, and Central Asian traders. Their influence still lives in its wooden homes, carved balconies, and gold-painted paper-mâché ceilings. The Jhelum River, curving through the city, once carried silk, spices, and stories to the rest of Asia.

Today, Srinagar is changing fast. The government's Smart City Mission is giving it a fresh look. Riverfronts are being cleaned, new cycle tracks built, and old markets redesigned. Lal Chowk now glows with lights at night, and Polo View has become a space for evening strolls again. For many residents, it feels like the city is finally getting the care it long deserved.

But progress brings its own challenges. The old city, once full of craftsmen and storytellers, is losing its artisans to high rents and lack of space. The wooden bridges that once linked neighbourhoods are wearing away. Dal Lake, Srinagar's jewel, struggles with pollution and encroachment. And as traffic grows, the charm of its narrow alleys begins to fade.

Still, Srinagar holds on to its pulse. At dawn, the floating vegetable market wakes on Dal Lake. At dusk, the call to prayer travels from the hilltop shrines to the riverbanks. Even in change, the city breathes poetry, in its gardens, murals, and in the resilience of its people.

World Cities Day reminds us that cities are living memories, rather than maps or monuments. Srinagar's story is about endurance, a city learning to grow without losing itself.