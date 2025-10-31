Women Lead Unity Parade As PM Modi Attends Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebration In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 31 (IANS) In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on the 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a grand parade showcasing India's unity in diversity and women's empowerment.

The highlight of the event was the active leadership of women officers, who commanded several contingents, reflecting the government's commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusive leadership. From security forces to cultural contingents, women took charge, symbolising strength, discipline, and empowerment in action.

The parade featured a diverse array of participating forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and its band, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and CISF band, and police contingents from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tripura.

Other participating units included the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) band, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) band, Delhi Police band, NCC foot contingent, mounted and canine units, the camel contingent and camel-mounted band, along with a cleaning machine contingent symbolising civic responsibility and modernity.

Each unit presented a striking display of discipline, coordination, and national pride - embodying the themes of unity, peace, harmony, and women's empowerment.

Prime Minister Modi took the salute from all contingents, commending their efforts in reflecting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. The parade, held at Ekta Nagar near the Statue of Unity, reflects the enduring legacy of Sardar Patel, who united 562 princely states to form an integrated India.

The event was a vivid reminder of his vision for a strong, united, and inclusive nation. Today, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the 'Sardar@150 Unity March' in Ahmedabad, organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's Iron Man and architect of national integration.

At the event, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel's statue at Sardar Patel Colony, Narangpura, before leading the march, which began at 7.30 a.m. and concluded at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Ashram Road, passing through Sardar Patel Stadium Road and C.G. Road.

Remembering Sardar Patel's pivotal role in integrating 562 princely states post-independence, the Chief Minister said, "It was Sardar Patel who laid the foundation of a united India, and under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah carried forward that legacy by abrogating Article 370 to strengthen India's unity and integrity."

He added that since 2014, under the Prime Minister's guidance, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary has been celebrated across the nation as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, symbolising India's unity and collective strength. "Today's Unity March reflects the enduring ideals of national integration and solidarity," he said.

Highlighting Gujarat's growing pride in self-reliance, CM Patel remarked that the enthusiasm for buying swadeshi goods during this Diwali mirrors the patriotic spirit seen during India's freedom struggle.

"Let us all remember Sardar Saheb and commit to building a united, self-reliant and developed India," he urged.