'Love You Amma': Jemimah Rodrigues' Tearful Hug With Family After World Cup Semis Heroics Wins Hearts (WATCH)

When the final ball was hit and India sealed a historic place in the ICC Women's World Cup final, Jemimah Rodrigues didn't leap in joy or punch the air. She sank to her knees, her eyes glistening, hands trembling, and for a few seconds, she simply stared at the sky. Then she looked toward the stands.

There, amid the roaring sea of tricolours, sat her parents, her pillars through every high and heartbreak. What followed next wasn't just a celebration; it was a release. Jemimah ran to them, tears streaming down her face, and wrapped her mother and father in a tight embrace.“Love you, Amma,” she whispered, her voice breaking.

It wasn't just a victory hug. It was the moment years of prayer, pain, and persistence came full circle.

A Hug That Spoke Louder Than Words

As the crowd erupted and teammates celebrated around her, the cameras zoomed in on that emotional family moment, Jemimah's father and coach, Ivan Rodrigues, in tears, her mother clutching her daughter as though afraid to let go.

The broadcaster's caption said it all:“Pure moments of joy! Tears, smiles, and family hugs. Jemimah's match-winning knock says it all!”

Social media was flooded within minutes, fans calling it“the most beautiful moment of the World Cup.”

A Battle Beyond the Pitch

Later that night, Jemimah opened up about what made the night so emotional.“Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me,” she said softly at the presentation ceremony.

Her words carried the weight of a silent struggle.“I have almost cried every day through this tour. I wasn't doing well mentally, going through anxiety. But I knew I had to show up and God took care of everything.”

Her unbeaten 127 off 134 balls wasn't just numbers on a scoreboard. It was redemption, a testament to faith and inner strength.

A Surprise Call and a Dream Come True

Jemimah revealed that she didn't even know she'd be batting at No. 3 until five minutes before walking out.“I was in the shower when they told me. When Harry di (Harmanpreet Kaur) joined me, it was just about one good partnership. We didn't talk about the score, just about belief.”

Together, they rebuilt India's innings, one over at a time calm, composed, determined. By the time Jemimah raised her bat for her century, the DY Patil Stadium was on its feet.

Faith. Family. Fulfilment.

When she finally hugged her parents after the win, it wasn't about cricket anymore. It was about a daughter who held on through the storms, a family that believed when the world didn't, and a moment that reminded India why it loves its sport so much.

As the floodlights dimmed and chants of“Je-mi-mah! Je-mi-mah!” echoed into the night, the 24-year-old walked off with a smile - exhausted, emotional, and free.