Furgpt Launches Community Incentive Program Following Major Exchange Debut

Building smarter connections through community-driven AI and decentralized innovation.

The community program marks a significant milestone in FurGPT's roadmap, encouraging user interaction, staking participation, and companion-AI feedback loops. Participants can earn FGPT tokens through creative challenges, development support, and long-term holding incentives that strengthen network stability.

"Community alignment is at the heart of every decentralized project," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "FurGPT's incentive system rewards more than participation-it rewards trust, creativity, and the shared belief that emotional AI can bring meaningful change to Web3."

The launch follows FurGPT's listings on MEXC, BitMart, and Raydium, solidifying the project's presence across multiple ecosystems. The initiative aims to turn token holders into long-term contributors as FurGPT continues to refine its adaptive AI companion systems and behavioral learning architecture.

About FurGPT

FurGPT merges adaptive artificial intelligence with blockchain transparency to create emotionally aware, lifelike digital companions. Through behavioral learning, multimodal interaction, and decentralized governance, FurGPT empowers users to engage in meaningful and personalized AI experiences across multiple chains.