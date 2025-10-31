Ingman Marine Buys Cannons Marina In An Off-Market Sale

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 30, 2025 9:28 am - Ingman Marine has purchased Cannons Marina, Florida's oldest and most regarded Grady-White dealer, for an undisclosed price.

Ingman Marine has purchased Cannons Marina, Florida's oldest and most regarded Grady-White dealer, for an undisclosed price. The marina is located on Florida's west coast, at 6040 Gulf of Mexico Dr. in Longboat Key.

Andrew Cantor, Dan Grovatt and Matt Putnam of Colliers' Leisure Property Advisors team represented the sellers – David Miller and Lucille Capo-Miller – in the off-market sale.

Founded in 1955, Cannons Marina is the oldest and most regarded Grady-White dealer in Florida, representing the boat brand for nearly five decades. The marina has been owned and operated by the Miller family since the 1950s. Known for its award-winning service and deep community roots, Cannons Marina specializes in new and used boat sales, yacht and boat brokerage services and boat rentals, and is the area's only Yamaha Pro Elite Outboard Service Center.

Ingman Marine is also an award-winning family-owned and -operated boat dealership with four Central Florida locations and over 45 years of experience.

“Together, Ingman Marine and Cannons Marina have more than 135 years of combined history in the boating and marina space,” said Mike Brimer, CEO of Ingman Marine.“That means the unmatched expertise, trusted service, and an award-winning partnership with Grady-White will all continue for generations to come.”

With the addition of Cannons Marina, Ingman Marine aims to expand its reach while preserving both companies' traditions of personal service and technical expertise with existing staff. Under the Ingman Marine brand, Cannons Marina customers will have access to the same brands and customer support they have come to expect from the Miller family, while benefiting from the combined knowledge and resources of two of Florida's top boat dealerships.

“We are proud to be part of the effort to preserve the legacy of Cannons Marina, which the Miller family built with care and dedication for decades on Longboat Key,” said Grovatt, senior vice president at Colliers and a founding partner of the Leisure Property Advisors team.“As a family-owned company with deep roots in the area, Ingman Marine truly understands what Cannons Marina means to the community and are well-positioned to carry that legacy forward. We're excited to see what the future holds for Cannons Marina under their leadership.”

