Universell Platform Announces Zapier Integration

Universell Platform Now Integrates with Zapier - Connecting Businesses with 8,000+ Apps Worldwide

[October 2025] - Universell, the all-in-one business management platform for merchants and agencies, is thrilled to announce its official integration with Zapier, the leading automation platform that connects over 8,000 apps without coding.

With Universell's new integration with Zapier, users can seamlessly connect Universell to their favorite tools - including CRMs, marketing platforms, e-commerce systems, and accounting software - to automate everyday workflows and eliminate manual data entry.

Key Highlights

Instant Connectivity: Universell users can now automate actions such as adding new customers, creating invoices, updating orders, scheduling appointments, and syncing products with other apps in real-time.

Powerful Triggers & Actions: It supports a wide range of workflows including“New Customer Added,”“New Order Created,”“Invoice Updated,” and“Schedule Appointment”, enabling true end-to-end automation.

Secure API Authentication: Every Zap uses token-based authentication (APPAUTHTOKEN + merchant_id), ensuring a secure connection between Universell and third-party applications.

Streamlined Business Operations: Merchants can connect Universell with tools like Google Sheets, HubSpot, Mailchimp, Shopify, or QuickBooks - automating marketing, CRM, and financial processes effortlessly.

“Our integration with Zapier unlocks endless possibilities for merchants and partners,” said Eliram Oz, Sales Manager at Universell.“Users can now connect Universell with thousands of tools they already rely on - building smarter, faster, and more connected workflows without writing a single line of code.

How It Works

Connecting Universell to Zapier takes only minutes. Once connected, users can:

Automate customer, order, and invoice management.

Sync data across platforms to reduce errors and save time.

Create custom workflows tailored to their business operations.



Example automations include:

Create a new lead in Universell when someone fills out a Typeform.

Add a new invoice in Universell when a Stripe payment is received.

Send a Slack message when a new order is created in Universell.



About Universell

Universell is a next-generation business platform designed to streamline how merchants manage operations, marketing, and payments. The system includes CRM, Marketing Hub, Inventory, Scheduling, Loyalty, Invoicing, and more. It's an all-in-one business solution offering over 100 powerful features in a single platform

