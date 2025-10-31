3 Endings To Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Title Match At WWE Main Event

Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship defense at Saturday Night's Main Event could have shocking outcomes. Here are three possibilities.

The Judgment Day has been showing cracks for months, and Dominik Mysterio's mistakes have only added fuel to the fire. Recently,“Dirty” Dom accidentally got Finn Balor and JD McDonagh booked into a tag title defense against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, which ended in defeat. That blunder could come back to haunt him at Saturday Night's Main Event. Balor might cost Mysterio his Intercontinental Championship, replacing him with a new member and sparking a heated singles feud between the two.

WWE's creative team has a reputation for delivering shocking twists, and Saturday Night's Main Event could be no different. One possible outcome is Rusev capturing the Intercontinental Championship by defeating both Penta and Mysterio. A victory for The Bulgarian Brute would set up a blockbuster showdown with John Cena on RAW at Madison Square Garden. Their rivalry dates back to 2015 when they clashed over the United States Title, and this time the stakes could be even higher with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Despite the turmoil within The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has been enjoying a strong run as champion. Retaining the Intercontinental Title at Saturday Night's Main Event would keep his momentum alive and pave the way for a dream match against John Cena.

The Last Real Champion has won nearly every accolade in WWE but has never held the Intercontinental Championship. For that match to happen in Madison Square Garden, Mysterio must hold onto his gold, even if it means resorting to underhanded tactics once again.