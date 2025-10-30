Papon Calls 'Ul Jalool Ishq' His New Favourite: It Carries Innocence, Purity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Papon is over-the-moon as his latest track“Ul Jalool Ishq” is getting great response. The singer-music composer has called the number his new favourite as it carries innocence and purity.

Expressing his gratitude towards the listeners, Papon told IANS:“Ul Jalool Ishq is very close to my heart and my current favourite. The way Vishal Bhardwaj composed it and Gulzar saab wrote those lines-it all felt magical from the very first moment.”

The soulful number, sung by Papon and Shilpa Rao, features in the upcoming romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq, produced by Manish Malhotra under his Stage5 Production banner.

“I'm overwhelmed by the love it's receiving and glad that Manish Malhotra trusted me with a song that carries such innocence and purity. It's one of those rare songs that stays with you long after it ends,” he added.

Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar,“Ul Jalool Ishq” captures the old-world charm of love and longing, brought to life by lead stars Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Produced by Manish Malhotra's Stage5 Productions, Gustaakh Ishq is a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial with lyrics by Gulzar, featuring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

Talking about the film, Gustaakh Ishq is a period romance film about a love story set in the atmospheric bylanes of Old Delhi and old mansions of Punjab. The film's narrative is reportedly described as a passionate tale of unspoken desire.

The film is slated to release on November 21, 2025, and the song“Ul Jalool Ishq” is now available on all major music platforms.

Papon started his musical journey in the year 1998 with the Assamese song "Nasaba Sokule" from the album Snigdha Junak 2004 he released his first album, Junaki Raati.

Papon made his debut in Bollywood with the song "Om mantra" from the film Strings - bound by faith in 2006. In 2011, his song was "Jiyein Kyun" from the movie Dum Maro Dum which was his first big hit. In 2014, he sang "Lakeerein", which is a poem by Gulzar, for the film Kya Dilli Kya Lahore and "Sun RI Bavli" for Nagesh Kukunoor's film Lakshmi.

He sang "Moh moh ke dhage" for the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and "Humnava" in Hamari Adhuri Kahani. In 2016, he sang "Bulleya" for the film Sultan.