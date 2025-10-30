Qatar Concludes Participation In 3Rd Asian Youth Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatari delegation concluded its participation in the 3rd Asian Youth Games, currently being hosted by Bahrain, with the competitions concluding on Friday.

The Games saw the participation of more than 5,000 athletes representing 45 Asian National Olympic Committees, serving as a qualifier for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal in 2026.

The final Qatari team's participation came in the swimming competitions, where swimmer Hamza Shaalan qualified for the 50-meter breaststroke final after finishing second in the second heat. He ultimately finished eighth in the final with a time of 30.12 seconds.

Thus, Qatar concluded its participation in the Games with a total of four medals: one gold, two silver, and one bronze.

The gold medal was won by runner Idris Abubaker, who deservedly claimed victory in the 110-meter hurdles.

The two silver medals were won by runner Dana Salem in the 100-meter sprint, after a strong performance and fierce competition until the final meters, and by the equestrian team in the team show jumping competition, after a performance that reflects the development of Qatari equestrianism.

The Qatari 3x3 basketball team won the bronze medal after impressive performances throughout the tournament, achieving seven wins and only one loss, which was against the Bahraini team in the semi-finals.

Qatar participated in the 3rd Asian Youth Games with 67 athletes competing in 16 sports: athletics, badminton, 3x3 basketball, equestrian (show jumping), golf, judo, jiu-jitsu, cycling, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, wrestling, volleyball, beach volleyball, and boxing.

The Games also saw the participation of Qatari female athletes in four sports: athletics, badminton, volleyball, and beach volleyball.

Qatar's participation in these Games provided an opportunity to train and prepare a new generation of young athletes, giving them experience in continental and international competitions in preparation for upcoming events, most notably the 21st Asian Games Doha 2030.