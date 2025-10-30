Gold Analysis Today 31/10: Downward Correction (Chart)
- The overall of Gold Trend: Subject to a bearish technical correction. Today's Gold Support Points: $3920 – $3880 – $3790 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $3985 – $4030 – $4100 per ounce
- Sell Gold from the resistance level of $4090 with a target of $3880 and a stop-loss at $4140. Buy Gold from the support level of $3860 with a target of $4100 and a stop-loss at $3790.
Investors had largely anticipated another 25-basis point cut in December, in line with the Federal Reserve's September forecasts. In addition, at yesterday's meeting, two officials dissented, with Governor Miran favoring a deeper half-point cut, while Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid argued for keeping interest rates unchanged.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOn another front that will affect the markets, investors are awaiting a meeting between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which is expected to finalize a framework that could halt higher US tariffs and China's rare earth export controls Levels for the Gold Index Today:Based on the daily chart trading, the gold price index remains on its downward slope. According to gold analysts' expectations, this view will remain valid as long as prices are stable below the psychological level of $4000 per ounce. With the recent losses, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is settling below the neutral line, supporting the bears' move toward deeper downward levels. At the same time, the MACD indicator lines are steadily trending downwards. Overall, technical indicators still have more time and exposure to greater losses before reaching oversold territory.The path of gold will continue to be influenced by the extent of investor appetite for risk or lack thereof, as gold is one of the most important safe havens for investors and global central banks for hedging. The meeting between Trump and the Chinese President will have a strong reaction in the market AdviceKeep in mind that the path of gold is heading toward new buying bases, so be prepared but never take risks, no matter the strength of the trading opportunities.Ready to trade our Gold forecast? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment