For Panama More Rain: Downpours With Thunderstorms And Lightning Are Forecast

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (IMHPA) announced that isolated and scattered rains are expected for the next few days over the Caribbean slope, from Bocas del Toro to Colón, as well as in some sectors of Coclé, Panama Oeste, the metropolitan region and the maritime area of ​​the Panamanian Pacific. During the afternoons, moderate to heavy downpours accompanied by lightning are expected across the Caribbean coast and the mountainous regions of Chiriquí, Coclé, and Panama. Isolated showers are expected in the rest of the country, although some areas could experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

For tonight and the next few days, scattered showers will continue, with moderate to heavy rainfall from Colón to Bocas del Toro, parts of the Central Mountain Range, and the Pacific coastal area. These conditions could extend into Los Santos and Darién. The IMHPA recommends caution, as persistent rainfall on the Caribbean slope could increase soil saturation, raising the risk of landslides and river flooding.

Maximum temperatures will range between 21°C and 25°C in the Central Mountain Range and between 26°C and 30°C in the rest of the country. Ultraviolet radiation levels will remain moderate to very high. Regarding maritime conditions, caution is advised in the Caribbean due to possible choppy seas and extreme caution in the Pacific due to swells. The Watch Notices for swells in the Panamanian Pacific and for significant rainfall in much of the national territory remain in effect. The forecast was issued by IMHPA meteorologist Julissa Rivera.