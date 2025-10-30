3Rd Summit On Financing Infrastructure In Africa
Luanda hosts 3rd Summit on Infrastructure Financing in Africa
LUANDA, Angola, October 30, 2025/APO Group/ -- As part of Angola's presidency of the African Union ( ), Luanda will host the 3rd Summit on Infrastructure Financing for Infrastructure Development in Africa from 28 to 31 October 2025, a high-level event that will bring together political leaders, investors, financial institutions, business associations, academics and multilateral organizations from Africa and Europe.
The Summit is a strategic platform for dialogue and cooperation, aimed at mobilizing sustainable and inclusive funding for energy, transport, water, communications and technological innovation projects, with the aim of accelerating the development and infrastructural integration of the African continent.
Connecting Africa, Building the Future
Under the slogan "Connecting Africa, Building the Future", this edition of the Summit aims to:
The meeting reflects the commitment of Angola and the African Union to promoting transformative infrastructures that connect communities, boost trade and create opportunities for future generations.
Summit Content
The program of the 3rd Summit will include:
The Summit will thus be a milestone in building bridges between Africa and its global partners, strengthening trust and the capacity for joint action towards sustainable development.
Meaning and Perspective
The organization of the 3rd Summit in Luanda reflects the recognition of Angola's role as a driving force for regional cooperation and its commitment to promoting African solutions to African challenges.
The event is part of the African Union's Agenda 2063 vision and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting the continent's determination to consolidate resilient, innovative and inclusive infrastructures.
General Information
