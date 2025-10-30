African Union (AU) / Key word(s): Conference

3rd Summit on Financing Infrastructure in Africa

30.10.2025 / 20:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luanda hosts 3rd Summit on Infrastructure Financing in Africa LUANDA, Angola, October 30, 2025/APO Group/ -- As part of Angola's presidency of the African Union ( ), Luanda will host the 3rd Summit on Infrastructure Financing for Infrastructure Development in Africa from 28 to 31 October 2025, a high-level event that will bring together political leaders, investors, financial institutions, business associations, academics and multilateral organizations from Africa and Europe. The Summit is a strategic platform for dialogue and cooperation, aimed at mobilizing sustainable and inclusive funding for energy, transport, water, communications and technological innovation projects, with the aim of accelerating the development and infrastructural integration of the African continent. Connecting Africa, Building the Future Under the slogan "Connecting Africa, Building the Future", this edition of the Summit aims to:

Strengthen Africa-Europe partnerships and promote green and sustainable investment models;

Encourage public-private partnerships (PPP) and new forms of blended financing;

Valorising cross-border projects that boost regional and economic integration; Prioritize innovation, sustainability and resilience in the planning and execution of infrastructures. The meeting reflects the commitment of Angola and the African Union to promoting transformative infrastructures that connect communities, boost trade and create opportunities for future generations. Summit Content The program of the 3rd Summit will include:

Plenary sessions and thematic panels on financing, innovation, energy transition and digital connectivity;

Exhibition of infrastructure projects underway and in the structuring phase in various African countries;

Side events, bilateral and multilateral meetings designed to facilitate direct dialogue between governments, investors and financial institutions; Spaces for networking and promoting strategic partnerships, to identify new investment opportunities and technical co-operation. The Summit will thus be a milestone in building bridges between Africa and its global partners, strengthening trust and the capacity for joint action towards sustainable development. Meaning and Perspective The organization of the 3rd Summit in Luanda reflects the recognition of Angola's role as a driving force for regional cooperation and its commitment to promoting African solutions to African challenges. The event is part of the African Union's Agenda 2063 vision and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting the continent's determination to consolidate resilient, innovative and inclusive infrastructures. General Information

Date: 28 to 31 October 2025

Location: Marginal de Luanda (near the Port of Luanda), Angola

Theme: Connecting Africa, Building the Future

Organization: Government of Angola, through the Ministry of Public Works, Urbanism and Housing, in partnership with AUDA-NEPAD and the African Union (PIDA - Infrastructure Development Program in Africa) Expected participants: Heads of state, ministers, political decision-makers, international financial institutions, the private sector, academia and the specialized press Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU). Image: 30.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News