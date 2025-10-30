50 Best / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

ROSEWOOD HONG KONG NAMED NO.1 IN THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2025

30.10.2025 / 23:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) has been named The World's Best Hotel 2025

The list celebrates hotels from 22 destinations across six continents, plus 20 new entries

Passalacqua (No.4), Lake Como, wins the Best Boutique Hotel Award, for a second year

Desa Potato Head (No.18) in Bali wins the Eco Hotel Award, audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association

Mandarin Oriental Qianmen in Beijing (No.14) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award

Ian Schrager is honoured with the SevenRooms Icon Award

The new Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award is presented to Singita – Kruger National Park (No.40) Other accolades include Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award , awarded to Four Seasons; WhistlePig Highest Climber Award goes to Royal Mansour (No.13) in Marrakech; Copacabana Palace (No.11) in Rio de Janeiro wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award; and the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award goes to Atlantis The Royal (No.6), Dubai LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 has been revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony.



The unveiling recognises outstanding hotel experiences across the globe, establishing new standards of excellence and serving as a source of inspiration for travellers and hospitality professionals. See the full list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 here< . Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) takes the top spot, climbing two places from No.3 in 2024. Opened in 2019, the 65-storey property boasts extraordinary views over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong's skyline. No.2 goes to Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. Last year's No.1, Capella Bangkok, takes the No.3 spot. Asia leads the way with 20 ranked hotels, including four in Tokyo: Bulgari Tokyo (No.15), Aman Tokyo (No.25), Janu Tokyo (No.37) and The Tokyo Edition Toranomon (No.45). Both Hong Kong and Bangkok feature three hotels including: Upper House Hong Kong (No.10) and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No.7). Europe has 17 winning hotels, including five in the UK, and four in each France and Italy. Elsewhere in Europe, Four Seasons Astir Palace (No.17) in Greece, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo (No.36), Grand Park Hotel Rovinj (No.48) in Croatia and Hotel Sacher Vienna (No.49) feature. North America lists six properties and Africa has three hotels. Oceania and South America each boast two hotels on the list including Capella Sydney (No.12) and Rosewood São Paulo (No.24). Photo -

PDF -

Logo: Media Centre:







View original content to download multimedia: 30.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News 2221608 30.10.2025 CET/CEST