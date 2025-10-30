403
Main Parties Keen To Uphold Gaza Truce: PM
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated on Wednesday in a session on Qatar's regional and international role and its joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Gaza Strip, organised by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that everyone has been following over the past twenty-four hours the challenges in Gaza and the violations that have occurred to the ceasefire agreement, adding that what happened yesterday (Tuesday) was a major event that drew the attention of the media, but in reality, this was something expected during the ceasefire period, and it is something they have witnessed in their previous experiences with ceasefire agreements.
HE Sheikh Mohammed said during the session that they have been engaging with both parties to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire, and the American engagement has, of course, been an essential element in this. He believed that what happened constitutes a violation, and they expect there would be a reaction to it, adding that fortunately, all the main parties recognise the need to preserve the ceasefire and adhere to the agreement.
HE Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that what happened on Tuesday in Gaza was disappointing and deeply frustrating, stressing that they are trying to contain it and immediately mobilized their efforts afterward, in full coordination with the US. He pointed out that they have seen that the US is also committed to the agreement.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to ensure that Palestinians live in safety, as well as Israelis, adding that the main objective of the disarmament process, is to end armed activity, create a political horizon for the Palestinian people, and establish a unified Palestinian entity that is the sole legitimate authority to bear arms.
HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of addressing the core issue and the root causes of the conflict itself, noting in this regard that they must create a political horizon and an appropriate political environment for both Palestinians and Israelis that enables them to reach an understanding and agreement on coexistence. This is what they are striving for, he said, stressing that they are seeking a two-state solution that puts an end to the suffering of both sides.
Regarding the treacherous Israeli attack on Qatar, His Excellency said this attack was shocking, adding it was not only shocking for them in Qatar, but for the entire world. "If you look at where and how the attack took place, you will find that it occurred in a well-known residential neighbourhood where negotiations usually take place, surrounded by schools, embassies, and other buildings," he explained, adding that the psychological impact of this attack on the Qatari people was very significant.
He stressed that they still bear the responsibility as a state to protect citizens and ensure there are adequate security guarantees for them, in addition to ensuring that Qatar's role continues to have impact in ending the conflict and remains unaffected. He pointed out that Qatar has always taken the high road and consistently chosen diplomacy over any other option.
His Excellency added that they have used all legal and diplomatic channels to ensure that this attack is not repeated and to protect Qatar and its people, after which they resumed the negotiations.
What many people do not know is that the day after the attack, when His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was speaking with the President of the US Donald Trump, the president noted that this could represent an opportunity to put an end to the war in Gaza. His Highness was very optimistic about this possibility. Despite all the communication with the Israeli side at that time, Qatar remained engaged with the US to ensure a resolution was reached, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said.
His Excellency stated that they deeply value and appreciate the relationship that binds Qatar and the US, adding that the President, the Vice President, and the Secretary of State affirmed that they had no prior knowledge of the attack. His Excellency said that they respect what the US said and understand that this decision was made solely by the Israelis, but the idea that an ongoing mediation effort would be targeted in itself feels like a betrayal. On the very day of the attack, negotiations between Colombia and other parties were taking place only a few hundred meters from the site, as well as talks between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
HE Sheikh Mohammed went on to say that the occurrence of this attack in Qatar, on Sept. 9, shocked the world. For a country engaged in so many mediation efforts to come under attack was something no one could have imagined, he said, adding that he believes the American side felt the same shock, and the President personally assured that he would not allow such an event to happen again, and that he would ensure all the security guarantees Qatar needs to continue its role.”
His Excellency added this attack clearly affected how the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) now views Israel. When the GCC countries witnessed this attack on one of their own members, the impression was clear - any country could be the next target.
Regarding Qatar's ongoing mediation efforts, His Excellency explained that they have found that Qatar's ability to act quietly and away from the spotlight gives them an advantage in contributing to the resolution of conflicts, and sometimes in preventing them, through calm diplomatic channels and behind closed doors. He emphasized that Qatar has become a responsible player in this field, and for them, mediation is not merely a political option but a deeply rooted principle in the constitution.
Since the founding of the State by Sheikh Jassim, who always called for peace, communication, and dialogue, this has been Qatar's legacy. His Excellency said that they are proud that today Qatar is recognized as a global mediator, not only in the region, but also internationally. The trust Qatar has built over the years through its regional mediations has given its efforts a global dimension. They see this extending from Latin America to Africa and Asia, His Excellency added.
On Afghanistan, His Excellency said that there is a camp within Afghanistan that wants to see the country open up to the world and build better relations with all its neighbours. He believes that, in the end, those who want to build a state that has a normal relationship with the international community will prevail. Fundamentally, efforts to change the situation in Afghanistan must be made by the international community in an encouraging, rather than punitive, manner. He explained that Qatar's approach is that instead of saying, 'Because you do this, I will punish you,' it should be the opposite when it comes to Afghanistan - 'If you do this, I will reward you for it.' This approach needs to change within the international community, His Excellency explained, adding that only then they might be able to put Afghanistan on the right track.
Regarding relations with the USA, His Excellency said that Qatar's interest lies in building and strengthening a strong relationship with the US, noting that they have a solid economic partnership, a strong security and defence partnership, and a close partnership in the energy sector. These multifaceted partnerships are a priority for Qatar and must be maintained and protected, His Excellency said, adding that all their focus is on how to preserve the relationship between Qatar and the US, because it is an important country for Qatar, just as Qatar is important to the US. Qatar hosts the largest US air base in the region, and in the energy sector, both sides are among the world's largest suppliers of liquefied natural gas.
Regarding Iran's role in the future of the region, His Excellency said Iran is a neighbour, and Qatar shares with it the largest gas field in the world, in which it holds the majority. For Qatar, the stability of Iran is essential, he said, explaining that it is very important for Iran to be stable. To ensure this stability, they must think diplomatically about how to reach a solution through diplomacy, while also ensuring that the region remains free of nuclear weapons, while granting Iran the right to develop its peaceful nuclear programme for energy generation or any other purpose within international law.
His Excellency added in this regard that they are sometimes concerned by the escalatory statements coming from either Israel or Iran, and they are working to engage with both the US and Iran to ensure that talks between the two countries return to the right track. He believes that once serious negotiations between Iran and the US begin, they can reach an agreement that would be better for everyone.
