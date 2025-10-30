Thick Film Materials Market Size Worth $25.94 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Thick Film Materials Market Worth?

The market for thick film materials has witnessed robust growth over the last few years. Its value is projected to climb from $17.03 billion in 2024 to $18.58 billion in 2025, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The surge in the historic period is attributable to the escalating automotive production, mounting demand for consumer electronics, expansion of the telecommunications infrastructure, increasing photovoltaic installations, and substantial government infrastructure investments.

The market size for thick film materials is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the coming years, and is expected to rise to $25.94 billion in 2029, with an 8.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The projected growth during this period can be credited to factors such as an increase in the adoption of electric vehicles, higher demand for compact electronics, advancements in renewable energy applications, governmental regulations encouraging reduction in emissions, and further expansion of 5G telecom networks. Key trends expected to shape the market during this period include shrinking electronic devices, emergence of lead-free and environmentally-friendly materials, the incorporation of thick film technology into hybrid circuits, increased demand for energy-efficient electronic parts, and the localizing of manufacture to minimize supply chain risks.

What Are The Factors Driving The Thick Film Materials Market?

The surge in consumer electronics consumption is predicted to hasten the expansion of the thick film materials market. Consumer electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, laptops, and home appliances are electronic goods intended for individual daily usage. The appeal of consumer electronics is on the rise as more people are turning to smartphones and wearable gadgets, thereby increasing the production of electronic components and thick film materials. This higher demand for consumer electronics necessitates the use of thick film materials, which are integral materials in the manufacturing processes of resistors, circuit breakers, and hybrid integrated circuits - all elements that power smartphones, tablets, televisions, and various other electronic devices. For example, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, a trade union primarily located in Japan, shared in May 2023 that the total of Japan's electronic equipment output was roughly USD 5.6 billion (771,457 million yen). The production of consumer electronics increased to nearly USD 233 million (32,099 million yen), a stark rise from roughly USD 183 million (25,268 million yen) observed in May 2022. Hence, the steepening demand for consumer electronics is accelerating the expansion of the thick film materials market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Thick Film Materials Market?

Major players in the Thick Film Materials Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Heraeus Holding GmbH

. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

. TE Connectivity Ltd.

. Kyocera Corporation

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

. Sun Chemical Corporation

. KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Thick Film Materials Market?

To cater to the demands of the thick film materials market, prominent companies are shifting their focus towards the creation of innovative products like stretchable and flexible conductive materials. These materials are designed to withstand bending, stretching, or twisting without snapping and are instrumental in creating durable electronic devices with increased flexibility and design variations. A prime example of this would be the rebranding of products by the US-based chemical company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. in September 2022, under the unified Micromax brand. Micromax's lineup now includes the likes of GreenTape, Heatel, Intexar, and Fodel, rebranded as Micromax GreenTape, Micromax Heatel, Micromax Intexar, and Micromax Fodel. With nearly 800 distinct products, the Micromax brand aims to offer quality, consistency, and innovative materials for electronics. Serving as tailored solutions, Micromax products leverage their materials science knowledge and electronics proficiency to aid in circuit performance, reliability, and innovation. Additionally, they pave the way for the designing of technologically advanced electronic devices that are more functional, resilient, and efficient, fulfilling the shifting demands from industries like automotive, telecom, healthcare, consumer electronics, and defense.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Thick Film Materials Market Share?

The thick film materials market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Conductive Thick Film Materials, Insulative Thick Film Materials, Hybrid Thick Film Materials

2) By Formulation Type: Water-Based Formulations, Solvent-Based Formulations, Paste Formulations

3) By Application Type: Circuit Board, Electronic Components, Low Temperature Co-Fiired Ceramic (Ltcc), Sensors, Photovoltaic, Automotive, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Automotive Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Medical Electronics, Aerospace

Subsegments:

1) By Conductive Thick Film Materials: Silver Based Conductive Thick Film Materials, Gold Based Conductive Thick Film Materials, Copper Based Conductive Thick Film Materials, Platinum Based Conductive Thick Film Materials

2) By Insulative Thick Film Materials: Glass Based Insulative Thick Film Materials, Ceramic Based Insulative Thick Film Materials, Polymer Based Insulative Thick Film Materials, Mica Based Insulative Thick Film Materials

3) By Hybrid Thick Film Materials: Conductive-Insulative Hybrid Thick Film Materials, Ceramic-Polymer Hybrid Thick Film Materials, Metal-Glass Hybrid Thick Film Materials, Composite Hybrid Thick Film Materials

What Are The Regional Trends In The Thick Film Materials Market?

In 2024, the Thick Film Materials Global Market Report 2025 indicated that Asia-Pacific constituted the largest market. The region is also anticipated to experience the most rapid growth for the forecast period. The report includes information for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

