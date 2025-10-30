Two-Dimensional Image Measuring Instrument Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Two-Dimensional Image Measuring Instrument Market Through 2025?

The market for two-dimensional image measuring equipment has seen significant growth in recent years. It is predicted to increase from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $1.46 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Several factors have contributed to this growth during the historical period, including the emergence of smart manufacturing, an intensified emphasis on quality assurance, government actions and financial assistance, a rise in demand from the electronics sector and the expansion of the automotive industry.

The market size for two-dimensional image measuring instruments is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years. The market value is projected to reach $2.01 billion by 2029, with an average yearly increase of 8.2% in terms of compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The anticipated surge during the forecast period is due to factors such as a growing need for non-contact measurements, escalating demand for sophisticated measuring tools, heightened precision requirements in manufacturing procedures, increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, and the expansion of the semiconductor industry. Key trends expected during this period include the creation of user-friendly software, incorporation of digital cameras, advancements in optical technology, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and the emergence of portable measuring devices.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Two-Dimensional Image Measuring Instrument Market?

The surge in automation needs in the manufacturing industry is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the two-dimensional image measuring instrument market in the future. Automation in this context alludes to the application of machinery and technology to conduct production tasks with reduced human input, enhancing efficiency and uniformity. The need for such automation is on the rise as businesses place heightened emphasis on superior product quality, engaging cutting-edge devices and control systems to guarantee precise, uniform and faultless production procedures aligning with exacting industry norms. Two-dimensional image measuring tools bolster manufacturing automation by delivering precise, instantaneous measurements that facilitate defect identification and maintain consistent product quality. For example, data from the International Federation of Robotics, a non-profit organization based in Germany, reveals that in April 2024, American manufacturing firms substantially amplified their investment in automation, with industrial robot installations growing by 12% to a total of 44,303 units in 2023. Thus, the escalating demand for automation in manufacturing acts as a catalyst for the expansion of the two-dimensional image measuring instrument market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Two-Dimensional Image Measuring Instrument Market?

Major players in the Two-Dimensional Image Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Keyence Corporation

. AMETEK Inc.

. Hexagon AB

. Nikon Metrology NV

. Kingpo Technology Development

. Bruker Corporation

. Zeiss Group

. ViTrox Corporation Berhad

. Quality Vision International

. Taiwan Nakazawa Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Two-Dimensional Image Measuring Instrument Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the field of two-dimensional image measuring instrument market are investing in the creation of innovative methods, such as 2D vision measurement systems, aimed at boosting accuracy, enhancing inspection efficiency and supporting cutting-edge quality control in both the manufacturing and industrial sectors. 2D vision measuring systems constitute optical devices that use image capture and analysis technology for high-precision measurement of the dimensions and attributes of objects. For example, Mitutoyo America Corporation, a US firm with expertise in measuring instruments and metrological technology, introduced the Metlogix M3 software into its Quick Image (QI) 2D Vision Measuring System in October 2024. This new element boosts the QI system's performance by offering a user-friendly, icon-based interface with gesture controls for straightforward operation. The M3 software brings sophisticated pattern-based measurement tools to the table, allowing for multiple point measurements in a single step, thereby reducing setup time and enhancing productivity. It also includes robust video edge detection tools, video-assisted touch probing, and automation capabilities via Field of View (FOV) functionality, which enables measurement of multiple parts at the same time without any requirement of operator intervention.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Two-Dimensional Image Measuring Instrument Market

The two-dimensional image measuring instrument market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Optical Measurement Instruments, Laser Measurement Instruments, Digital Measuring Instruments, Mechanical Measuring Instruments, Software Solutions

2) By Size: Small Size Instruments, Medium Size Instruments, Large Size Instruments

3) By Application: Industrial Measurement, Medical Imaging, Aerospace Engineering, Automotive Inspection, Research And Development

4) By End-User: Manufacturing Sector, Healthcare Sector, Defense And Aerospace, Automotive Industry, Academic And Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Optical Measurement Instruments: Vision Measuring Machines, Profile Projectors, Microscopes, Camera Based Systems

2) By Laser Measurement Instruments: Laser Scanners, Laser Trackers, Laser Micrometers, Laser Distance Meters

3) By Digital Measuring Instruments: Digital Calipers, Digital Micrometers, Digital Height Gauges, Digital Indicators

4) By Mechanical Measuring Instruments: Coordinate Measuring Machines, Dial Indicators, Height Gauges, Depth Gauges

5) By Software Solutions: Measurement Analysis Software, 3D Modeling Software, Inspection Planning Software, Data Management Software

Global Two-Dimensional Image Measuring Instrument Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the lead in the global market for two-dimensional image measuring instrument. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report on this particular market considers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

