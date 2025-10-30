Mobix Labs Granted 180-Day Extension By Nasdaq To Regain Compliance With Minimum Bid Price Requirement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX) ("Mobix Labs" or the "Company"), a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, switching, and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems, announced today that it has received an additional 180-calendar-day extension from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as outlined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Company was first notified by Nasdaq that it was non-compliant with the minimum bid price requirement on April 17, 2025, and was given until October 14, 2025, to regain compliance. During the Initial Compliance Period, the Company's Class A Common Stock (“Common Stock”) maintained closing bid prices at or above $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days, achieving that level on September 11, 2025. On October 8, 2025, Nasdaq subsequently advised the Company that it was exercising its discretion to extend the number of days that the Company must maintain a bid price of at least $1.00 for 20 consecutive business days.

The Company now has until April 27, 2026, to meet the requirement for its shares of Common Stock to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days.

Nasdaq's extension notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of the Common Stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MOBX." If at any time during the additional 180-calendar-day extension, the bid price of the Common Stock closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq staff will provide the Company with a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

If the Company does not meet the minimum bid price requirement during the additional 180-calendar-day extension, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the Company that its Common Stock will be subject to delisting. At such time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Common Stock would not remain listed pending the Panel's decision. There can be no assurance that if the Company does appeal a subsequent delisting determination to the Panel, that such appeal would be successful.

Mobix Labs remains committed to full compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements and will continue to monitor its share price closely. The Company plans to take all necessary actions within the prescribed period to regain compliance.

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, switching, and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial, and other high-reliability markets. For more information, visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions, strategies, beliefs, or projections concerning future events or the Company's future performance. These statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the potential outcomes of such efforts. These statements are based on current assumptions, estimates, and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors-many of which are outside of the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied, for example, due to changes in market conditions and the Company's share price performance. There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance with the minimum bid-price requirement or otherwise meet Nasdaq compliance standards, that Nasdaq will grant the Company any relief from delisting as necessary or that the Company can ultimately meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief, fluctuations in the market price of the Company's securities, potential changes in Nasdaq's listing rules or their interpretation, the timing and outcome of any potential actions to regain compliance (including a reverse stock split, if necessary), competitive dynamics, regulatory developments, and risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

