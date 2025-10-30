Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis And Report 2025-2032 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising data center construction and increasing demand for efficient thermal management. Key players such as Vertiv Group Corp., Schneider Electric, Rittal GmbH, CoolIT Systems, and Asetek are focusing on innovation, modular designs, and sustainable cooling solutions to enhance energy efficiency and system reliability.

The global data center coolant distribution units market is projected to grow from USD 1.05 billion in 2025 to USD 7.74 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period. The reports 2025 research report offers an analytical view of the industry by studying different factors like data center coolant distribution units market growth, consumption volume, Market Size, Revenue, Market Share, Market Trends, and industry cost structures during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The demand for data center coolant distribution units is experiencing significant growth, mainly driven by their essential function in delivering efficient liquid cooling solutions for high-density data centers. The increase in AI, HPC, and cloud workloads, along with the need for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling options, are key factors propelling the expansion of the data center coolant distribution units market.

Download PDF Brochure:

In-Row segment to hold significant share of global data center coolant distribution units market during forecast period

By type, the In-Row CDU segment is expected to lead the data center coolant distribution units market throughout the forecast period. In-Row CDUs are designed to be placed directly within server rows, enabling them to provide cooling for high-density racks while reducing energy loss. Hyperscale data centers and colocation providers increasingly favor them due to their compact footprint and modular design, which offer better temperature control and scalability. The rising use of AI and cloud-based workloads within data centers is further boosting demand for In-Row CDUs, as these coolant distribution units are vital in helping data centers meet modern performance and sustainability standards.

Direct to chip cooling segment to lead data center coolant distribution units market during forecast period

By cooling segment, the direct to chip cooling segment is expected to hold a leading position within the data center coolant distribution units market. The direct to chip cooling type delivers coolant directly through cold plates to heat-generating processors or GPUs, making this segment ideal for applications such as AI, HPC, and advanced cloud workloads that produce high thermal loads. Direct to chip cooling is more efficient than air-cooling methods, reduces power consumption, and supports higher rack densities. As data centers increasingly focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, direct to chip cooling has become the preferred choice for balancing high performance with environmental responsibility.

Hyperscale data centers segment to dominate data center coolant distribution units market during forecast period

Hyperscale data centers are expected to dominate the data center coolant distribution units market, driven by growth in cloud computing, AI workloads, and the demand for large-capacity digital infrastructure. These data centers use significant amounts of power and have high rack densities, which depend on liquid cooling systems to maintain efficiency and reliability. Coolant distribution units are essential because they connect to facility-level cooling systems and help hyperscale data centers better manage temperature control. In North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, hyperscale data centers are setting ambitious goals to invest in eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions, which will further promote the adoption of coolant distribution units in these facilities.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

North America to lead global data center coolant distribution units market during forecast period

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading data center coolant distribution units market. Projections suggest that this region will experience a strong CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by the presence of numerous hyperscale data centers, colocation providers, and enterprises. The US hosts major cloud service providers who are early adopters of advanced liquid cooling solutions to manage increasing rack densities and AI-based workloads. Ongoing deployment of vast digital infrastructure combined with strict sustainability standards is fueling the adoption of coolant distribution units across the region. Supported by technological advancements and government backing, North America is expected to maintain its leadership in the global CDU market.

Data Center Coolant Distribution Units Companies

Leading players in this market include DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), nVent (US), NIDEC CORPORATION (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), KAORI HEAT TREATMENT CO., LTD. (Taiwan), Shenzhen Envicool Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Boyd (US), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Coolcentric (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), LiquidStack Holding B.V. (US), Shanghai Venttech Refrigeration Equipment Co.,Ltd. (China), Chilldyne, Inc. (US), COOLIT SYSTEMS (Canada), Trane (Ireland), Munters Group AB (Sweden), Lenovo (China), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US), STULZ GMBH (Germany), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), LITE-ON Technology Corporation (Taiwan), FläktGroup (Germany), and Nautilus Data Technologies (US).

Schneider Electric (France)

Schneider Electric offers energy and digital automation solutions to promote efficiency and sustainability by combining energy technologies, real-time automation, software, and services into integrated solutions for data centers, infrastructure, and industries. It produces various products, including power management, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, surge suppressors, precision cooling equipment, power conditioning equipment, and software, and provides professional and consulting services.

Vertiv Group Corp. (US)

Vertiv is a global leader in critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, supporting data centers, communication networks, commercial facilities, and industrial environments. The company designs, builds, and maintains solutions that ensure essential applications operate continuously, perform at their best, and grow with business demands. Vertiv's extensive portfolio includes power systems (such as UPS and power distribution), thermal management (including liquid cooling technologies), IT infrastructure (racks, enclosures, and monitoring), and comprehensive services. Its flagship brands include Liebert, Avocent, Geist, and NetSure.

Inquire Before Buying:

Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

Delta Electronics is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, dedicated to providing innovative and energy-efficient technologies for a sustainable future. With a strong presence in industrial automation, data center infrastructure, renewable energy, electric vehicle charging, and building automation, Delta designs and manufactures high-performance products that improve energy savings and operational efficiency across various sectors. Its advanced liquid cooling systems, including coolant distribution units, are trusted worldwide by data centers to handle the increasing demands of high-density computing, AI, and edge deployments. Supported by a global R&D network and lean manufacturing, Delta offers smart, scalable, and eco-friendly solutions that promote digital transformation while minimizing environmental impact.

nVent (US)

nVent is a global company that specializes in electrical connection and protection solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability across critical industries. nVent designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services high-performance systems supporting data centers, industrial automation, commercial buildings, utilities, renewable energy, and infrastructure worldwide. Its solutions enhance energy efficiency, resilience, safety, and productivity, while lowering costs, extending system lifespan, and promoting eco-friendly practices. Through innovation and a dedication to sustainability and electrification, nVent is committed to helping build a safer, more secure, and electrified future.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.