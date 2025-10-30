Risen Energy's Two Bases Earned SSI's ESG Standard Silver Award

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, after being reviewed by SGS, an internationally recognized testing, inspection, and certification body, Risen Energy's Ninghai Base and Nanbin Base successfully obtained ESG certification from the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI). These two bases achieved SSI Silver certification for their outstanding performance in environmental management, corporate governance, and labor rights protection, marking that their sustainable development practices have reached the benchmark level of the international solar (PV) industry.

The Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) is the first sustainability assurance program dedicated to meeting the needs of the solar (PV) industry and its customers, aiming to promote sustainable development within the global photovoltaic value chain. It is also the only holistic sustainable supply chain solution supported by the majority of the photovoltaic industry's market share. SSI systematically verifies the transparency and ESG performance of manufacturing bases through independent assessment agencies such as SGS, driving companies to establish responsible supply chain systems in compliance with international standards.

In 2025, Risen Energy received an“AA” rating in both Wind and Sino-Securities ESG ratings. These high ratings, together with this SSI Silver certification, further demonstrate the company's systematic capabilities and consistent performance in the field of sustainable development. The high recognition from authoritative platforms both domestically and internationally further validates Risen Energy's effective integration of ESG principles into its strategy and operations.

Based on 39 years of development accumulation, Risen Energy has built a“one body and two wings” strategic layout covering photovoltaic (PV) modules, inverters, energy storage systems, BIPV (Building-Integrated Photovoltaics), and intelligent energy management platforms. It aims to achieve the vertical integration of "modules × inverters × energy storage × energy management" and realize full-chain synergy of“source-grid-load-storage”. As of the second quarter of 2025, its cumulative PV module shipments have exceeded 114.5GW, with business presence in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, firmly ranking among BloombergNEF (BNEF)'s Tier 1 manufacturers in both PV and energy storage sectors. Looking ahead, Risen Energy will take the SSI standard as a key benchmark, continuously deepen the construction of its ESG management system, and collaborate with global partners to build a transparent and responsible photovoltaic value chain.

