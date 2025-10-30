Risen Energy's Two Bases Earned SSI's ESG Standard Silver Award
The Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) is the first sustainability assurance program dedicated to meeting the needs of the solar (PV) industry and its customers, aiming to promote sustainable development within the global photovoltaic value chain. It is also the only holistic sustainable supply chain solution supported by the majority of the photovoltaic industry's market share. SSI systematically verifies the transparency and ESG performance of manufacturing bases through independent assessment agencies such as SGS, driving companies to establish responsible supply chain systems in compliance with international standards.
In 2025, Risen Energy received an“AA” rating in both Wind and Sino-Securities ESG ratings. These high ratings, together with this SSI Silver certification, further demonstrate the company's systematic capabilities and consistent performance in the field of sustainable development. The high recognition from authoritative platforms both domestically and internationally further validates Risen Energy's effective integration of ESG principles into its strategy and operations.
Based on 39 years of development accumulation, Risen Energy has built a“one body and two wings” strategic layout covering photovoltaic (PV) modules, inverters, energy storage systems, BIPV (Building-Integrated Photovoltaics), and intelligent energy management platforms. It aims to achieve the vertical integration of "modules × inverters × energy storage × energy management" and realize full-chain synergy of“source-grid-load-storage”. As of the second quarter of 2025, its cumulative PV module shipments have exceeded 114.5GW, with business presence in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, firmly ranking among BloombergNEF (BNEF)'s Tier 1 manufacturers in both PV and energy storage sectors. Looking ahead, Risen Energy will take the SSI standard as a key benchmark, continuously deepen the construction of its ESG management system, and collaborate with global partners to build a transparent and responsible photovoltaic value chain.
About Risen Energy
Risen Energy integrates photovoltaics, inverter, energy storage, power station development, and smart energy management. Through strategic investments across the entire energy value chain-from production, conversion, and storage to consumption, operation, and management-Risen Energy accelerates the fusion of solar and storage.
For more information, please contact:
Risen Energy Co., Ltd.
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment