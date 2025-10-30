Benakel Inc. Launches Latin America Payment Infrastructure Initiative To Unlock $200B+ Cross-Border Market
October 30, 2025 - Sheridan, WY - Benakel Inc., a global FinTech consulting firm specializing in payments architecture and regulatory licensing, today announced a strategic expansion into Latin America with new software solutions and payment infrastructure designed to address the region's $200+ billion cross-border payment opportunity.
The initiative directly responds to surging demand for seamless international payment capabilities as Latin American companies increasingly participate in global commerce. According to recent market analysis, cross-border payment volumes in the region are growing at 15% annually, yet infrastructure gaps continue to create friction, delays, and excessive costs for businesses.
What Benakel Is Building
Benakel's Latin America initiative centers on three core solutions:
1. Next-Generation Payment Software Platform A cloud-native platform enabling LatAm companies to process multi-currency transactions, integrate with global payment networks, and manage compliance requirements across 40+ jurisdictions. The platform features real-time settlement, automated currency conversion, and API-first architecture.
2. Regional Payment Rails Infrastructure Secure, high-speed payment rails connecting Latin America with North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets. The infrastructure reduces settlement times from 3–5 days to near-instant, while cutting transaction costs by up to 60%.
3. Regulatory Navigation & Licensing Support End-to-end guidance for MSB, EMI, and PSP licensing across multiple jurisdictions, plus ongoing AML/KYC/KYB compliance management tailored to LatAm regulatory environments.
Market Opportunity
Latin America represents one of the world's fastest-growing fintech ecosystems:
-
Digital payment adoption has doubled since 2022
60% of LatAm businesses cite cross-border payment complexity as a barrier to international expansion
Regional fintech investment exceeded $15 billion in 2024
Cross-border e-commerce is projected to grow 25% annually through 2028
“The infrastructure gap between Latin America and global payment networks creates real barriers for companies trying to scale internationally,” said a Benakel spokesperson.“We're building the technology and regulatory framework to eliminate those barriers.”
Implementation Timeline
-
Q4 2025: Platform beta launch with select LatAm partners
Q1 2026: Full commercial availability across Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile
Q2 2026: Expansion to additional LatAm markets and enhanced API ecosystem
About Benakel Inc.
Benakel Inc. is a global FinTech consulting firm delivering payment platform development, regulatory licensing (MSB/EMI/PSP), and strategic growth services. With expertise spanning Europe, the UK, the US, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, Benakel helps companies navigate complex regulatory landscapes and launch innovative payment solutions. Learn more at
