Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Emerging Therapies And Innovation Trends By Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 180+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Report



On 30 October 2025, Amgen announced a study is to compare progression free survival (PFS) in treatment-naïve participants with KRAS p.G12C mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) receiving sotorasib, panitumumab and FOLFIRI vs FOLFIRI with or without bevacizumab-awwb.

On 27 October 2025, BioNTech SE conducted a study will test a new treatment called BNT314, which is designed to help the body's immune system fight cancer in combination with another new treatment (BNT327, which is an immune checkpoint inhibitor) and chemotherapy in participants with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

On 20 October 2025, Arcus Biosciences Inc. announced a phase 1b/2 open-label study will evaluate the antitumour activity and safety of etrumadenant (AB928) treatment combinations in participants with metastatic colorectal cancer.

On 20 October 2025, Mirror Biologics Inc. initiated a Phase IIB study of a next generation immunotherapy for third-line MSI-S metastatic colorectal cancer using an "off-the-shelf", non-genetically manipulated living immune cell product (AlloStim) derived from the blood of healthy donors.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Overview

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common, with metastasis being the major cause of death in the majority of patients. Common sites of distant metastasis are the liver and the peritoneum. CRC starts in the colon or the rectum. These cancers can also be called colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where they start. Colon cancer and rectal cancer are often grouped because they have many features in common. CRC may develop when polyps, mushroom-like growths inside the colon, grow and become cancerous or cells along the lining of the colon or rectum mutate and grow out of control, forming a tumor.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

HLX10 (Serplulimab) + HLX04: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

HLX10, a novel recombinant humanised anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) mAb independently developed by Henlius, has the potential to treat a variety of solid tumours. HLX10 has exhibited better pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics properties, favourable safety, tolerability profile and anti-tumor activity in preclinical and early clinical research studies. HLX04 is a bevacizumab biosimilar developed by Henlius independently in accordance with Technical Guidelines for the Development and Evaluation of Biosimilars (Tentative), which can be used in the treatment of advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). HLX04 can block the interaction between vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and its receptors by binding with VEGF specifically, which then inhibits tumour angiogenesis and thus suppressing the growth and metastases of tumours.

Lenvatinib: Eisai Inc.

LENVIMA, discovered and developed by Eisai, is an orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor that inhibits the kinase activities of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptors VEGFR1 (FLT1), VEGFR2 (KDR), and VEGFR3 (FLT4). LENVIMA inhibits other kinases that have been implicated in pathogenic angiogenesis, tumor growth, and cancer progression in addition to their normal cellular functions, including fibroblast growth factor (FGF) receptors FGFR1-4, the platelet derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRα), KIT, and RET. In syngeneic mouse tumor models, LENVIMA decreased tumor-associated macrophages, increased activated cytotoxic T cells, and demonstrated greater antitumor activity in combination with an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody compared to either treatment alone. LENVIMA has been approved for the indications below. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

PEPI1018: Treos Bio

PolyPEPI-1018, Treos' lead product candidate, is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy in clinical development for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, co-developed with a candidate companion diagnostic. The therapy is in development as a first-line maintenance therapy and as a third-line treatment. The companion diagnostic uses Treos' proprietary PASCal computational tool to identify Personal EPItopes (PEPIs) that are likely to induce antigen-specific T Cell responses in a patient. In silico trials predicted that these peptides induce exceptionally broad T cell responses against at least 3 tumor-specific antigens in high proportion of patients, without need of biopsy. PolyPEPI1018 was designed to induce polyvalent T cell responses in a large subpopulation of CRC patients using its PEPI TestTM platform which identifies Personal EPItopes (PEPIs) that are likely to induce antigen-specific T cell responses in a subject. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

AUM-001: AUM Biosciences

AUM001 is a highly selective translation inhibitor. It selectively inhibits MNK 1/2 and thereby blocks phosphorylation of eIF4E. This, in turn, interferes with CAP mediated RNA translation, thereby impairing growth signals involved in cancer development, progression, and resistance to therapies. MNK is important in tumor microenvironment (TME) regulation, shifting the balance towards tumor inhibition. Moreover, inhibition of MNK kinases decreases the production of the pro-inflammatory cytokines like TNFα and IL-6, suggesting that MNK kinases and their substrates (eIF4E, hnRNP A1, Spry1/2) play a pivotal role in regulating the innate and adaptive immune compartment. This has the potential to turn“cold” tumors“hot”, increasing the proportion of tumors susceptible to immunotherapies. AUM001 demonstrated encouraging safety, tolerability and target engagement as a monotherapy in two Phase I clinical trials. The global Phase II trial is being conducted in collaboration with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., pursuant to a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement for KEYTRUDA. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of metastatic Colorectal Cancer.

DKN-01: Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

Sirexatamab (DKN-01) is an investigational humanized IgG4-kappa monoclonal antibody that targets Dickkopf-related protein 1 (DKK1), a modulator of the Wnt signaling pathway. Overexpression of DKK1 has been associated with tumor progression and poor prognosis in various cancers, including colorectal cancer (CRC). In preclinical studies, DKK1 has been identified as a resistance mechanism to commonly used chemotherapy in colorectal cancer models. By binding to and neutralizing DKK1, sirexatamab aims to restore normal Wnt signaling, thereby inhibiting tumor growth and potentially enhancing the efficacy of other anticancer therapies. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Metastatic Colorectal cancer.

RO7122290: Hoffmann-La Roche

RO7122290is a novel 4-1BB agonist that targets fibroblast activation protein-a (FAP), which is abundantly expressed by cancer-associated fibroblasts in many tumors. Simultaneous binding of FAP and 4-1BB results in clustering and activation of T- and natural killer cells at the tumor site and simultaneous antitumor activity, which has been demonstrated in preclinical models. Upon administration, the FAP/4-1BB-targeting fusion protein RO7122290 targets and binds to both FAP, localized on tumor stromal cells, and 4-1BB, expressed on a variety of leukocyte subsets including activated T-lymphocytes and natural killer (NK) cells. The simultaneous binding of FAP and 4-1BB results in local clustering of FAP-expressing tumor stromal cells and 4-1BB-expressing T-cells, and local immune cell activation through the promotion of T-cell activation, cytokine release and T-cell-mediated anti-tumor immune responses. 4-1BB, a surface glycoprotein of the tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily, is an inducible costimulatory receptor that plays a key role in T-cell proliferation, survival and cytolytic activity. FAP is abundantly expressed by cancer-associated fibroblasts in the majority of solid tumors. The drug is currently in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

E7386: Eisai

E7386 is a CBP / β-catenin inhibitor that inhibits protein-protein interactions between the transcription coactivator CBP and β-catenin, and regulates the Wnt signaling-dependent gene expression. Since E7386 acts on the CBP / β-catenin transcription complex located at the most downstream of the Wnt signaling, it is expected to inhibit not only ligand-dependent activation but also activation caused by gene mutations in Wnt signaling factors such as adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) and β-catenin. E7386 is an orally active selective inhibitor of the interaction between β-catenin and CREB binding protein, which is part of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway, disrupts the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway in HEK293 and adenomatous polyposis coli (APC)-mutated human gastric cancer ECC10 cells. In preclinical models, E7386 has demonstrated antitumor activity against mouse mammary tumors developed in Mouse Mammary Tumor Virus (MMTV)-Wnt1 transgenic mice. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Companies

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Eisai Inc., Treos Bio, AUM Biosciences, Leap Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Replimune, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Lutris Pharma, Ipsen, Bold Therapeutics, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, FivepHusion, SystImmune, Inspirna, Inc., Sapience Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Hutchmed, Merus N.V. and others.

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMetastatic colorectal cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMetastatic colorectal cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentMetastatic colorectal cancer Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Phase III)Lumakras (sotorasib): AmgenDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Axitinib: PfizerDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)NX 1607: Nurix Therapeutics IncDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMetastatic colorectal cancer Key CompaniesMetastatic colorectal cancer Key ProductsMetastatic colorectal cancer- Unmet NeedsMetastatic colorectal cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersMetastatic colorectal cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMetastatic Colorectal Cancer Analyst ViewsMetastatic Colorectal Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

