Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center Launches Exclusive K.A.R.E. Program

A One-of-a-Kind Client Care Program Offering Year-Round Peace of Mind, Exclusive Information, and Social and Educational Events

Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center is proud to announce the official launch of the K.A.R.E. Program (Krause Assurance Resource & Experience). It's an exclusive client care initiative designed to give families ongoing support, personalized guidance, and priority access to the Krause legal team long after their estate plan is signed.

“At Krause, we've always believed estate planning isn't a one-time event, rather it's a lifelong relationship,” said Attorney Dan Krause, Founder of Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center.“The K.A.R.E. Program allows our clients to stay connected to us year-round, ensuring their plans remain aligned with their lives, their families, and their goals.”

It's a membership built for ongoing protection. The K.A.R.E. Program is designed to give you ongoing peace of mind by keeping your estate plan up to date and your connection with the Krause team strong. For an annual membership of $1,200, you'll have unlimited access to our attorneys and staff for questions by phone or email whenever something comes up. Each year, you'll also receive a dedicated hour with an attorney to review your plan whether it's to make sure it still fits your life, involve your family in the discussion, or bring in your financial advisor for a more complete picture. We'll handle all the trust funding work for you, making sure your assets are properly aligned with your plan, and if you ever need to make changes, those updates will either be complimentary or discounted by as much as 65%. You'll also get an annual report summarizing who's listed in key roles and how your assets are structured, plus access to exclusive newsletters and special events that bring our client community together through education and connection.

Some K.A.R.E. events will be complimentary, while others will offer special pricing for members. Enrollment is available at any time, though clients receive the greatest value when joining during the creation of their estate plan. The first year's membership is discounted when enrolled before the signing of their plan.

K.A.R.E is a natural extension of the Krause Mission. For 25 years, Krause Estate Planning has built a reputation for protecting Wisconsin families with personalized, forward-thinking estate planning solutions. The K.A.R.E. Program reflects the firm's commitment to long-term relationships, not just transactions.

“Our clients trust us to safeguard their legacies,” Krause added.“This program gives them the confidence of knowing they'll always have an experienced legal team on their side.”

Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center is a Wisconsin-based estate planning and elder law firm with offices in Madison, Oregon, and Brookfield. Founded in 2000, the firm focuses on helping families protect what matters most through strategic estate planning, elder law solutions, and trust administration services.