Antidetect Browser Hidemyacc: Best Browser For Registering Bulk Accounts Without Bans

MENAFN - GetNews) Hidemyacc quick overview

Hidemyacc is an antidetect browser designed to let users manage many online accounts without being flagged or linked together. Each account runs inside its own unique browser fingerprint. A profile is like a virtual browser, with its own settings, digital fingerprint, cookies, and cache. From the perspective of Google or Facebook, each profile looks like a separate user operating on a unique device.

This makes Hidemyacc useful across industries. Affiliate marketers can test ads across multiple accounts. E-commerce sellers can run different stores without drawing attention. Social media managers can grow multiple profiles without hitting platform limits. Agencies and teams can divide accounts safely between employees.

What separates Hidemyacc from older solutions is its balance of affordability and power. It is light enough to run on standard computers, yet advanced enough to satisfy professionals who need automation, proxy management, and team features.

Core features of Hidemyacc

Hidemyacc is built with one goal: to create secure, separate environments for accounts. But the way it does this is through a wide set of features that cover everything from profile management to automation.

1. Multiple profiles with unique browser fingerprints

At the heart of Hidemyacc is the ability to manage browser profiles. Each profile is isolated. It has its own cookies, cache, and fingerprint. If one account is banned, the others remain untouched because nothing is shared. Profiles can be organized into folders and can be edited at any time. This is the foundation of multi-account safety. Your accounts appear unrelated, reducing bans or checkpoints.

2. Flexible profile creation options

Platforms often identify users by examining browser fingerprints. These include information like the user-agent string, the operating system, timezone, language, and even details like screen resolution or available fonts. Hidemyacc lets you configure these details when creating a profile. You can pick the operating system (Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS) and select a browser type such as Chrome, Brave, Opera, Edge, Yandex, or Safari (for macOS and iOS).

There is also an advanced tab where you can adjust deeper settings such as hardware specifications, media devices, and screen resolution. The goal is to make each profile look like a real, consistent device.

Hidemyacc offers a variety of profile creation options, suitable for both beginners and pros:



Standard Creation: Set up a profile manually, customizing OS, proxy, screen resolution, extensions, and fingerprint.

Default Templates: Save your preferred settings as a template and apply them automatically to all new profiles.

Profile Duplication: Clone an existing profile, with the option to copy everything (fingerprint, proxy, cookies) or only selected attributes.

Bulk Creation: Generate multiple profiles at once using predefined settings, saving time when scaling campaigns. Import profile with Magic Link: You can copy the fingerprint of a real device and generate a new profile based on it. This ensures the profile is realistic because it mirrors the fingerprint of an actual machine. With this, you can even transfer a profile from another antidetect browser to Hidemyacc.

3. Proxy integration

A fingerprint alone is not enough to fool detection systems. Each profile also needs its own IP address. Hidemyacc integrates proxies smoothly. You can assign residential, mobile, or datacenter proxies to profiles. Inside the proxy manager, you can add single proxies or bulk lists, organize them with tags, add notes, and even set expiration dates.

To prevent leaks, Hidemyacc lets you configure WebRTC. You can disable it, force it through the proxy, or use the device's real value. Geolocation can be set automatically to match the proxy IP or adjusted manually by entering coordinates.

The most notable point is that from the Base package up, Hidemyacc also provides free datacenter proxy pool. This pool has unlimited bandwidth, supports many different countries, and I can choose quickly with just a few clicks.

4. Automation scripts

Hidiemyacc has three different ways to build scripts, so both beginners and advanced users can find a method that works for them.

Drag-and-Drop Commands

You can build scripts visually by dragging commands from different groups such as Variables, Browser, Interaction, Condition, Loops, Facebook, and Files. Each group contains ready-made actions. For example, the Browser group lets you open pages, the Interaction group handles clicks and typing, and the Files group can read data from spreadsheets. This method is simple and does not require any coding knowledge.

Record Your Actions

Another option is to record what you do in a browser profile. You just start a profile, navigate to a site, click, type, or scroll, and Hidemyacc automatically records these actions as script commands. This way you can turn your normal activity into a reusable automation without any extra effort.

Import Your Own Scripts

If you prefer coding, you can import your own scripts directly. Hidemyacc supports text format (exported from the drag-and-drop builder) as well as Puppeteer format. This gives developers complete freedom to design advanced automation workflows.

Hidemyacc goes further than most of its competitors. Gologin and Multilogin mainly rely on API integration with tools like Puppeteer or Playwright. This is powerful, but it requires coding knowledge, so beginners or non-technical users cannot take advantage of it easily.

5. Action Synchronization

Not only does it sync profile data, Hidemyacc also has the ability to synchronize actions between multiple browsers. I can open multiple profiles and perform the same action on all of them, such as logging in, clicking, or filling out a form. The profiles will“imitate” my actions almost in real time.

When testing, I opened 5 different profiles, then accessed Tiktok and scrolled through one profile. All the remaining windows also repeated the same action. This saves a lot of time if you need to manage or test multiple accounts at the same time.

6. Team collaboration

For agencies or teams, Hidemyacc provides collaboration tools. You can create sub-accounts for employees, assign them profiles, and control their access. Each team member gets the data they need, but sensitive information stays protected. This makes it easier for businesses to scale their operations without risking account overlaps.

7. API integration for custom workflows

During testing, I found the API quite intuitive: you can create new profiles, assign proxies, start or stop profiles with just API commands. For teams with existing developers or agencies that want to manage hundreds/even thousands of accounts, here is how to:



Large-scale automation: For example, instead of creating 100 profiles manually, just one script calling the API can complete it in a few minutes.

Integrate into your own system: Agencies often have account management dashboards, thanks to the API, they can connect directly, helping all operations (create, update, delete, assign permissions) happen right in their system. Integrate with automation tools: I also tried connecting Hidemyacc's API with external automation tools (like a post management bot), and found that the synchronization was quite smooth, without the need for manual operations.

For individual users, the API may not be a "must-have". But when working with teams or running large campaigns, the API is the key to transforming Hidemyacc from a simple profile management tool to an enterprise-scale management platform. It saves hours of manual effort while minimizing the risk of human error.

Pricing plans

One of Hidemyacc's strongest advantages is its pricing. Unlike some competitors that target only enterprise clients, Hidemyacc offers flexible plans for individuals, freelancers, teams, and businesses.



Mini plan at $10 per month allows you to create up to five profiles. This is perfect for individuals who are just starting out and only need a few accounts.

Starter plan at $29 per month expands the limit to 30 profiles and includes access to the fingerprint database and basic automation features.

Base plan at $49 per month allows up to 100 profiles. It is designed for users who need more capacity and offers features like folder organization and team collaboration.

Team plan at $99 per month increases the limit to 300 profiles and adds the ability to create three sub-accounts. It also opens access to the automation API for Puppeteer.

Business plan at $199 per month supports up to 1,000 profiles and includes five sub-accounts. This plan provides the full feature set and is aimed at larger teams and agencies.A Custom plan is available for organizations that need unlimited profiles, unlimited sub-accounts, and a dedicated personal server. Pricing is discussed directly with the sales team. Finally, there is also a Share plan at $5 per month, which does not allow creating new profiles but lets you use shared profiles and folders from other users.

Hidemyacc also offers a 7-day free trial, during which you can create up to 30 profiles. After the trial, you can choose the plan that best fits your needs based on the number of profiles. Starting from the Base plan, you'll unlock more advanced features, and you can experience them firsthand before making your final decision.

If you choose to pay annually, you get a 50% discount compared to monthly payments. Browser quality equivalent to Multilogin, but at a significantly lower cost. This makes it one of the most affordable antidetect browsers on the market.

Performance review of Hidemyacc1. UX and UI of app

The interface of Hidemyacc is straightforward. The main menu includes tabs for profiles, proxies, extensions, cookies, bookmarks, automation, team, billing, and settings. Everything is organized in a way that feels modern and easy to navigate. The software also supports multiple languages, including English, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

2. Speed & Stability

During testing with more than 30 profiles running in parallel, Hidemyacc worked quite stably. Tabs opened quickly, operations were smooth, and there was no“freezing” like some older antidetect browsers. It is worth noting that even when I turned on automation to log in and scroll the newsfeed at the same time, the CPU was not pushed too high.

3. Resource Usage

Hidemyacc is relatively well optimized for Windows and macOS. With an average configuration machine (8GB RAM, old i5 CPU), I could still open 15-20 profiles without significant lag. Compared to Multilogin or GoLogin, Hidemyacc's RAM consumption is slightly lower, thanks to its lighter session management mechanism.

4. Proxy Performance

When combined with the free proxy pool from the Base package, the web browsing speed was quite stable, only slightly reduced compared to the original IP. I use them for Facebook accounts, used for initial warm-up. With external proxies (residential), Hidemyacc still manages smoothly and without conflicts.

Hidemyacc Free Proxy Test

5. Ability to bypass browser fingerprint

I created a series of profiles, each with a different fingerprint configuration, one using a residential proxy, one using a free proxy from Hidemyacc. I ran each profile through Pixelscan, Browserleaks, Cover Your Tracks, and Deviceinfo to see which ones“passed” the fingerprint tests. The results only reflect the ability of the fingerprint/profile to bypass, not whether the proxy helped or not.

When creating a profile with Linux, the checker says“Very likely you are masking your fingerprint”. So, experienced users recommend creating a profile with the same OS as the machine you are using. I use Windows, so profiles with the same OS work better. In my experience, Hidemyacc works well on MacOS and Mobile emulator profiles.

Some profiles I tested showed“using proxy”, that was due to the proxy I assigned, not Hidemyacc's fault. If you get masking errors or see proxy notifications, change to another proxy.

Strengths and limitations

Hidemyacc has many clear strengths. I believe this is a browser suitable for both newbies and teams that are scaling quickly.

Its pricing is accessible, especially compared to tools that cost several times more. The antidetect browser fingerprinting technology is advanced and updated regularly. The interface is simple enough for beginners, yet powerful enough for professionals who need automation and team features. The wide support for extensions, cookies, and proxies makes it flexible for different workflows.

Some users report occasional server or sync errors. Support has explained these can stem from unstable home networks. Solution: use a reliable internet provider to ensure stable connections, deploy profiles in small batches, keep regular backups, and contact support if problems persist.

Conclusion

Hidemyacc has quickly established itself as a strong antidetect browser. It combines powerful fingerprint control, proxy management, automation, and team features into a clean and user-friendly package. Its lightweight design means it runs smoothly even on standard computers. Its flexible pricing plans make it accessible to everyone from beginners to large organizations.

If you need to manage multiple accounts whether Gmail, Facebook, Amazon, or social media profiles, Hidemyacc provides a secure and efficient environment to do so. With its affordable plans, strong features, and ongoing updates, it stands out as one of the best solutions for anyone serious about multi-account management.