Book Now The Emerging Gospel Artist“Jacqueline L. Jenkins” Debuts New Single“Ain't No Way”

Jacqueline L. Jenkins is an emerging gospel artist celebrated for her heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals that blend traditional gospel spirit with contemporary rhythms. She first gained recognition with her debut single,“Thank You,” which resonated deeply with listeners through its message of gratitude and faith. In 2024, Jacqueline released the Thank You – EP, featuring standout tracks such as“Going Home,” a poignant tribute to her late mother, and“Prayer Still Works,” which emphasizes the power of prayer and perseverance. Her music reflects themes of resilience, hope, and an unwavering belief in God's love, inspiring audiences to stay strong through life's challenges.

Jacqueline's forthcoming single,“AIN'T NO WAY,” set to release on September 30, 2025, is a powerful anthem encouraging those who feel defeated. The track is a collaboration with talented musicians including David L. Geter (organ, keys, drums), Rod King (bass), Johnathan Dubose (guitar), and Minion Sarten (background vocals), creating a rich and dynamic sound that amplifies her powerful voice and message. Beyond her music career, Jacqueline serves as a worship leader and choir director, dedicating herself to ministry and spiritual leadership. She is also an accomplished entrepreneur in the cybersecurity industry, showcasing her versatility and commitment to excellence across disciplines.

Her achievements include receiving a Gold Record Award for“Thank You” in 2024 and performing at significant gospel events such as the North Carolina Fall Gospel Classic. Jacqueline's artistry and leadership continue to inspire audiences throughout the Southeast and beyond. With plans for a live singing event in November 2025 and more music on the horizon, Jacqueline L. Jenkins is poised to become a transformative voice in gospel music. Her mission remains clear: to uplift and encourage through songs grounded in faith, hope, and God's unending love.

CONTACT INFO

Jacqueline L. Jenkins ... 803.972.0716