New Wave Of“Quiet Professionals” Drives 34% Surge In CA CCW Permits, Reports 2A Firearms Academy

MENAFN - GetNews) Bay Area firearms academy sees sold-out courses as doctors, lawyers, and educators seek responsible self-defense training.

Across California, a growing number of working professionals are quietly joining the ranks of responsible concealed-carry license holders. Recent data from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) confirms a 34 percent increase in new CCW applications and a 15 percent rise in renewals since the U.S. Supreme Court's New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen (2022) decision.

The surge is so significant that the DOJ has requested $3.2 million in additional funding and 26 new positions to manage the expanding workload-evidence of a permanent cultural shift toward lawful personal protection to state records, California processed nearly 82,000 new background checks and 74,000 license entries projected for FY 2025-26, far exceeding pre-2022 trends. Local issuing agencies, especially in larger counties, report backlogs tied to Senate Bill 2, which added new training standards and license-format requirements.

This unprecedented interest extends well beyond traditional gun owners. Professionals across California's most respected fields-surgeons, nurses, defense attorneys, prosecutors, educators, security personnel, and small-business owners-are applying in record numbers, citing concern for safety during commutes, late-night work hours, and rising violent-crime rates in urban centers.

“Safety has become a daily conversation among professionals who never imagined they'd seek a CCW,” said Doug Kevilus, Lead Instructor and Founder of 2A Firearms Academy.“They're not looking for conflict-they're looking for confidence, training, and the ability to defend themselves responsibly if danger ever finds them.”

2A Firearms Academy -an officially approved CCW training provider for the San Francisco Sheriff's Department and multiple Bay Area counties-has experienced this surge firsthand. Since 2024, every CCW course has sold out, with students traveling from across Northern California.

“The pattern is clear,” Kevilus added.“Law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs are stepping forward to get trained, licensed, and prepared. That includes the people you see in hospitals, courtrooms, and classrooms every day.”

To meet this rising demand, 2A Firearms Academy is expanding its 2026 course schedule. The Academy urges all new applicants to prioritize DOJ-certified instruction that emphasizes safety, legal responsibility, and precision-principles that define its curriculum.

About 2A Firearms Academy

2A Firearms Academy is a state-certified firearms-training organization serving the San Francisco Bay Area, Sonoma County, and Contra Costa County. Founded by U.S. Army veteran and NRA Chief Range Officer Doug Kevilus, the Academy is approved by numerous California law-enforcement agencies to provide official CCW certification and advanced defensive-firearms courses. Its mission is to develop safe, precise, and confident armed citizens through practical, scenario-based education.