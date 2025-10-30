Netherlands Allocates EUR 10M To UK's Cybersecurity Program For Ukraine
"Russian cyber attacks against Ukraine are not isolated incidents. This hybrid warfare campaign endangers European security. The UK is our valued partner in strengthening Ukraine's resilience. Today, the Netherlands announced EUR 10 million for the UK's Ukraine Cyber Programme," the statement reads.Read also: SBU exposes Russian agent who spied on Ukrainian soldiers' homes posing as cleaner
He also noted that through this contribution, the Netherlands is supporting the important work of the Tallinn Mechanism, the leading international coalition providing cyber assistance to Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Dutch foreign minister detailed how EUR 25 million in energy aid for Ukraine will be distributed.
Photo: pexels
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment