Netherlands Allocates EUR 10M To UK's Cybersecurity Program For Ukraine

According to Ukrinform, he wrote about this on the social network X.

"Russian cyber attacks against Ukraine are not isolated incidents. This hybrid warfare campaign endangers European security. The UK is our valued partner in strengthening Ukraine's resilience. Today, the Netherlands announced EUR 10 million for the UK's Ukraine Cyber Programme," the statement reads.

He also noted that through this contribution, the Netherlands is supporting the important work of the Tallinn Mechanism, the leading international coalition providing cyber assistance to Ukraine.

