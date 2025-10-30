K9 Gold Corp. Closes First Tranche Of Private Placement And Announces Proposed Name Change To Americore Resources Corp.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) -is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (originally announced on October 2, 2025 and amended on October 8, 2025).

The Company has issued 3,460,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit, for gross proceeds of $865,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two (2) years, expiring October 30, 2027.

In connection with the closing of this tranche, the Company paid finders' fees totaling $13,000 in cash and issued 52,000 finder warrants, each exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two (2) years, expiring October 30, 2027.

The securities issued in this financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company also announces that it intends to change its name to Americore Resources Corp., subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The effective date of the name change, and new trading symbol will be announced once approval has been received.

About K9 Gold Corp.

K9 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company's primary asset is the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada, which covers approximately 14,523 acres of owned and leased land and hosts a historic open-pit, heap-leach silver operation.

Kosta Tsoutsis

Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: ...

Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: ...

telephone: 604 312-6910

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

