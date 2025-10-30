Jemimah's Ton Powers India To Record World Cup Semifinal Win Vs Aus

'Women Are Empowered in a True Sense': BCCI Hails Record Win

Following India's win in the ICC Women's World Cup semifinals against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia hailed the team's never-say-die attitude and said that "they are empowered in a true sense". In one of the most show-stealing run-chases in women's cricket history, a masterclass century by Jemimah Rodrigues and yet another big match knock by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped India pull off a run-chase of 339 runs, the highest-ever in women's ODIs and the best-ever run-chase in 50-over World Cup knockout games across men's and women's competitions.

Following the match, Saikia said to ANI, "Our women are empowered in a true sense. Their commitment, determination and 'never say die' attitude are visible today and hope the winning streak will continue coming Sunday."

Record-Breaking Semi-Final: As It Happened

Australia Sets Mammoth 339-Run Target

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket. With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs.

Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

Jemimah's Masterclass Leads Historic Chase

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah (127* in 134 balls, with 14 fours) and Harmanpreet (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) did not let the pressure pile, putting up a 167-run stand for the third wicket.

Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run-chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)