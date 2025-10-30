Bright Minds Biosciences To Present At Upcoming Conferences
|EVENT:
|Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
|DATE:
|Wednesday, November 12, 2025
|TIME:
|9:00am ET
|WEBCAST:
|
| EVENT:
| Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
| DATE:
| Monday, November 10, 2025
| TIME:
| 12pm GMT / 7am ET
| WEBCAST:
| There is no webcast for this event
Grant of Equity Incentive Awards
The Company has granted stock options (the“Options”) to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate 43,000 common shares (the“Shares”) in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of US$54.47 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to vesting periods over the course of the term of the Options.
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.
Bright Minds Biosciences has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.
