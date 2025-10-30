Matador Engages Team Dyno Limited For Investor Relations Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (" Matador " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Team Dyno Limited (" Dyno ") dated effective October 29, 2025 (the " Agreement "), to provide investor relations services to the Company. Dyno will assist the Company in investor relations and business development strategy. The agreement is for a term of six (6) months, commencing on October 29, 2025, and will terminate on April 29, 2026, unless terminated in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. In consideration of Dyno's services, the Company will pay Dyno compensation as follows:

(i) US$5,500 cash per month; and (ii) 283,715 stock options (the " Options "), representing a notional value of US$5,000 per month for 12 months (comprising an aggregate of US$60,000). The Options vest in quarterly installments over 24 months, have a 10-year term and an exercise price of $0.295 per common share.

"Partnering with Dyno marks a strategic step forward in how we communicate our value to the market," said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador "Their expertise in investor relations and capital markets strategy will help us sharpen our message, broaden our reach, and better connect with the investment community."

About Dyno

Dyno is an investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, engaging in investor relations, equity strategy and social media marketing services to issuers. Dyno is led by professionals with capital markets experience and has developed investor relations programs for hundreds of public companies. For additional information, please contact:

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador's strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, driving long-term shareholder value without dilution.

Matador has recently expanded its global footprint by investing in HODL Systems, one of India's first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador's position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

