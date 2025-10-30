Certara Expands Biosimulation Market With AI-Driven QSP Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certara IQTM integrates AI and biosimulation to accelerate R&D productivity, reduce risk, and deepen understanding of novel and complex therapies

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced the launch of Certara IQ, a scalable, AI-powered Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) solution.

QSP has rapidly become a cornerstone of modern drug discovery and development with QSP-based FDA submissions having nearly doubled every 1.4 years since 2013.1 QSP combines computational modeling and experimental data to examine how a drug interacts with biological systems and disease processes, enabling scientists to predict critical outcomes such as optimal dosing, therapeutic window, and ideal patient populations. These capabilities are especially critical for novel or complex modalities.

“Certara IQ represents the next step in making biosimulation a foundational capability across the entire drug discovery and development value chain,” said William F. Feehery, Chief Executive Officer.“By uniting AI, systems modeling and scientific expertise at scale, we're enabling companies to make smarter portfolio decisions, reduce development risk, and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to patients.”

Certara IQ removes many of the computational and workflow challenges that have historically limited QSP adoption including minimal model reuse, long simulation times, complex coding environments, and a lack of standardization. Its AI-driven software reduces manual work and enhances reproducibility, making QSP modeling faster, easier, and more impactful. Certara IQ:



Enhances model reproducibility and reusability through an intuitive, generative-AI supported interface for building and visualizing QSP models

Accelerates model creation with a deep repository of scientifically validated and pre-built QSP models, workflows and report templates

Reduces computational bottlenecks with a high-performance simulation engine that runs simulations thousands of times faster than traditional tools. Empowers decision making with a no-code interface for“what-if” analysis to assess feasibility, identify data gaps, and optimize dosing and drug properties quickly.



To learn more about Certara IQ, visit:

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Visit us at .



1Cucurull-Sanchez, L. An industry perspective on current QSP trends in drug development. J Pharmacokinet Pharmacodyn 51, 511–520 (2024).