BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Results
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Dollars in thousands except for per share data)
|Third Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2025
| October 1,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| October 1,
2024
|Revenues
|$
|330,157
|100.0
|%
|$
|325,702
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,043,727
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,012,963
|100.0
|%
|Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization):
|Cost of sales
|84,904
|25.7
|86,673
|26.6
|262,527
|25.2
|261,462
|25.8
|Labor and benefits
|122,343
|37.1
|120,718
|37.1
|377,369
|36.2
|372,048
|36.7
|Occupancy and operating
|81,589
|24.7
|80,322
|24.7
|244,800
|23.5
|236,746
|23.4
|General and administrative
|22,432
|6.8
|20,960
|6.4
|65,934
|6.3
|64,561
|6.4
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,311
|5.8
|18,193
|5.6
|56,324
|5.4
|54,229
|5.4
|Restaurant opening
|-
|-
|1,115
|0.3
|663
|0.1
|2,005
|0.2
|Loss on disposal and impairment of assets, net
|575
|0.2
|329
|0.1
|943
|0.1
|3,041
|0.3
|Total costs and expenses
|331,154
|100.3
|328,310
|100.8
|1,008,560
|96.6
|994,092
|98.1
|(Loss) income from operations
|(997
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(2,608
|)
|(0.8
|)
|35,167
|3.4
|18,871
|1.9
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense, net
|(1,183
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(1,342
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(3,685
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(4,012
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Other income, net
|1,181
|0.4
|763
|0.2
|4,881
|0.5
|4,231
|0.4
|Total other (expense) income
|(2
|)
|-
|(579
|)
|(0.2
|)
|1,196
|0.1
|219
|-
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(999
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(3,187
|)
|(1.0
|)
|36,363
|3.5
|19,090
|1.9
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(1,464
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(260
|)
|(0.1
|)
|198
|-
|(2,863
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|465
|0.1
|%
|$
|(2,927
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|$
|36,165
|3.5
|%
|$
|21,953
|2.2
|%
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|1.62
|$
|0.94
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|1.58
|$
|0.92
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|21,893
|23,111
|22,265
|23,246
|Diluted
|22,483
|23,111
|22,910
|23,864
Percentages reflected above may not reconcile due to rounding.
| BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
| Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information
| (Dollars in thousands)
| September 30, 2025
(unaudited)
| December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|25,431
|$
|26,096
|Total assets
|$
|1,022,045
|$
|1,041,064
|Total debt
|$
|89,500
|$
|66,500
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|356,198
|$
|370,017
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|Unaudited Supplemental Information
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Third Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2025
| October 1,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| October 1,
2024
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|Labor and benefits
|$
|625
|0.2
|%
|$
|727
|0.2
|%
|$
|1,890
|0.2
|%
|$
|1,764
|0.2
|%
|General and administrative
|1,608
|0.5
|185
|0.1
|4,200
|0.4
|4,392
|0.4
|Total stock-based compensation
|$
|2,233
|0.7
|%
|$
|912
|0.3
|%
|$
|6,090
|0.6
|%
|$
|6,156
|0.6
|%
|Operating Data
|Comparable restaurant sales % change
|0.5
|%
|1.7
|%
|1.8
|%
|(0.2
|)%
|Restaurants opened during period
|-
|2
|1
|3
|Restaurants open at period-end
|219
|218
|219
|218
|(2)
|Restaurant operating weeks
|2,847
|2,811
|8,529
|8,440
(1) Percentages represent percent of total revenues and may not reconcile due to rounding.
(2) During the period, one restaurant was permanently closed.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company is reporting certain non-GAAP financial results and related reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.
Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income (loss) excluding adjustments intended to provide greater transparency of underlying performance and to allow investors to evaluate our business on the same basis as our management.
Restaurant level operating profit is equal to the revenues generated by our restaurants less their direct operating costs which consist of cost of sales, labor and benefits, and occupancy and operating costs. This performance measure primarily includes the costs that restaurant-level managers can directly control and excludes other operating costs that are essential to conduct the Company's business, as detailed in the table below. Management uses restaurant level operating profit as a supplemental measure of restaurant performance. Management believes restaurant level operating profit is useful to investors in that it highlights trends in the operating results of our business that may not otherwise be apparent to investors when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the sum of net income (loss) adjusted for certain expenses and gains/losses detailed within the reconciliation below. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. Management believes these measures are useful to investors in that they highlight cash flow and trends in the operating results of our business that may not otherwise be apparent to investors when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.
The following tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, presented in this release, to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and October 1, 2024, are set forth below:
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|Supplemental Financial Information – Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|Third Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2025
| October 1,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| October 1,
2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|465
|0.1
|%
|$
|(2,927
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|$
|36,165
|3.5
|%
|$
|21,953
|2.2
|%
|Leadership transition expenses, net
|-
|-
|1,688
|0.5
|-
|-
|1,688
|0.2
|Stock-based compensation credit(1)
|-
|-
|(2,093
|)
|(0.6
|)
|-
|-
|(2,093
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Loss on disposal and impairment of assets, net
|575
|0.2
|329
|0.1
|943
|0.1
|3,041
|0.3
|Tax effect of adjustments(2)
|(139
|)
|-
|18
|-
|(228
|)
|-
|(638
|)
|(0.1
|)
|After tax effect of adjustments
|436
|0.1
|(58
|)
|-
|715
|0.1
|1,998
|0.2
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|901
|0.3
|%
|$
|(2,985
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|$
|36,880
|3.5
|%
|$
|23,951
|2.4
|%
|
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|22,483
|23,111
|22,910
|23,864
|Diluted net income (loss) per share (as reported)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|1.58
|$
|0.92
|Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.00
Percentages above represent percent of total revenues and may not reconcile due to rounding.
(1) Amount relates to stock-based compensation forfeited due to leadership transition.
(2) The tax effect is based on the Company's annual statutory tax rate of 24.2% for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, and October 1, 2024.
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|Supplemental Financial Information – Restaurant Level Operating Profit
|(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|Third Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2025
| October 1,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| October 1,
2024
|(Loss) income from operations
|$
|(997
|)
|(0.3
|)%
|$
|(2,608
|)
|(0.8
|)%
|$
|35,167
|3.4
|%
|$
|18,871
|1.9
|%
|General and administrative
|22,432
|6.8
|20,960
|6.4
|65,934
|6.3
|64,561
|6.4
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,311
|5.8
|18,193
|5.6
|56,324
|5.4
|54,229
|5.4
|Restaurant opening
|-
|-
|1,115
|0.3
|663
|0.1
|2,005
|0.2
|Loss on disposal and impairment of assets, net
|575
|0.2
|329
|0.1
|943
|0.1
|3,041
|0.3
|Restaurant level operating profit
|$
|41,321
|12.5
|%
|$
|37,989
|11.7
|%
|$
|159,031
|15.2
|%
|$
|142,707
|14.1
|%
Percentages above represent percent of total revenues and may not reconcile due to rounding.
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|Supplemental Financial Information – Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|Third Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2025
| October 1,
2024
| September 30,
2025
| October 1,
2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|465
|0.1
|%
|$
|(2,927
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|$
|36,165
|3.5
|%
|$
|21,953
|2.2
|%
|Interest expense, net
|1,183
|0.4
|1,342
|0.4
|3,685
|0.4
|4,012
|0.4
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(1,464
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(260
|)
|(0.1
|)
|198
|-
|(2,863
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,311
|5.8
|18,193
|5.6
|56,324
|5.4
|54,229
|5.4
|Leadership transition expenses, net
|-
|-
|1,688
|0.5
|-
|-
|1,688
|0.2
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,233
|0.7
|3,005
|0.9
|6,090
|0.6
|8,249
|0.8
|Stock-based compensation credit(1)
|-
|-
|(2,093
|)
|(0.6
|)
|-
|-
|(2,093
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Other income, net
|(1,181
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(763
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(4,881
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(4,231
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Loss on disposal and impairment of assets, net
|575
|0.2
|329
|0.1
|943
|0.1
|3,041
|0.3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|21,122
|6.4
|%
|$
|18,514
|5.7
|%
|$
|98,524
|9.4
|%
|$
|83,985
|8.3
|%
Percentages above represent percent of total revenues and may not reconcile due to rounding.
(1) Amount relates to stock-based compensation forfeited due to leadership transition.
