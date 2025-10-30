Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
|PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.
|Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|19,317
|$
|16,183
|$
|18,606
|$
|13,963
|$
|18,923
|Interest-earning deposits
|21,255
|15,292
|32,862
|17,609
|16,401
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|40,572
|31,475
|51,468
|31,572
|35,324
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|294,457
|300,951
|284,051
|269,331
|271,977
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|142,538
|157,892
|155,704
|158,683
|161,385
|Marketable equity securities, at fair value
|5,352
|4,881
|4,401
|4,076
|3,872
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|3,488
|5,278
|2,906
|4,590
|5,401
|Loans held-for-sale
|-
|3,161
|-
|-
|-
|Loans, net of deferred fees
|898,520
|909,723
|912,150
|918,986
|921,660
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|18,654
|15,983
|17,407
|17,243
|17,274
|Loans receivable, net
|879,866
|893,740
|894,743
|901,743
|904,386
|Premises and equipment, net
|18,760
|19,047
|19,233
|19,009
|18,989
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,124
|1,115
|1,356
|1,391
|1,425
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|16,082
|16,280
|16,478
|16,676
|16,873
|Accrued interest receivable
|6,498
|6,889
|6,748
|6,881
|6,806
|Foreclosed real estate
|137
|83
|-
|-
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|5,518
|5,675
|5,832
|5,989
|6,217
|Goodwill
|5,056
|5,056
|5,056
|5,056
|5,752
|Bank owned life insurance
|31,145
|31,045
|24,889
|24,727
|24,560
|Other assets
|21,675
|22,551
|22,472
|25,150
|20,159
|Total assets
|$
|1,472,268
|$
|1,505,119
|$
|1,495,337
|$
|1,474,874
|$
|1,483,126
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,028,782
|$
|1,030,155
|$
|1,061,166
|$
|990,805
|$
|986,103
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|196,299
|191,732
|203,314
|213,719
|210,110
|Total deposits
|1,225,081
|1,221,887
|1,264,480
|1,204,524
|1,196,213
|Short-term borrowings
|38,000
|75,500
|27,000
|61,000
|60,315
|Long-term borrowings
|18,702
|20,977
|17,628
|27,068
|39,769
|Subordinated debt
|30,258
|30,206
|30,156
|30,107
|30,057
|Accrued interest payable
|1,134
|813
|844
|546
|236
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,326
|1,313
|1,560
|1,591
|1,621
|Finance lease liabilities
|16,479
|16,566
|16,655
|16,745
|16,829
|Other liabilities
|14,949
|13,444
|12,118
|11,810
|16,986
|Total liabilities
|1,345,929
|1,380,706
|1,370,441
|1,353,391
|1,362,026
|Shareholders' equity:
|Voting common stock shares issued and outstanding
|4,794,225
|4,788,109
|4,761,182
|4,745,366
|4,719,788
|Voting common stock
|$
|48
|$
|48
|$
|48
|$
|47
|$
|47
|Non-voting common stock
|14
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Additional paid in capital
|53,974
|53,645
|53,103
|52,750
|53,231
|Retained earnings
|79,560
|79,564
|80,163
|77,816
|73,670
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(7,257
|)
|(8,858
|)
|(8,432
|)
|(9,144
|)
|(6,716
|)
|Total Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shareholders' equity
|126,339
|124,413
|124,896
|121,483
|120,246
|Noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|854
|Total equity
|126,339
|124,413
|124,896
|121,483
|121,100
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,472,268
|$
|1,505,119
|$
|1,495,337
|$
|1,474,874
|$
|1,483,126
The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:
|2025
|2024
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|40,577
|$
|39,182
|$
|13,799
|$
|13,106
|$
|13,672
|$
|13,523
|$
|14,425
|Debt securities:
|Taxable
|16,014
|17,007
|5,307
|5,522
|5,185
|5,312
|5,664
|Tax-exempt
|1,322
|1,475
|455
|465
|402
|445
|469
|Dividends
|158
|456
|44
|21
|93
|164
|149
|Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits
|288
|711
|131
|68
|89
|82
|492
|Total interest and dividend income
|58,359
|58,831
|19,736
|19,182
|19,441
|19,526
|21,199
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|21,220
|22,670
|6,957
|7,318
|6,945
|7,823
|7,633
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|1,606
|3,476
|566
|495
|545
|700
|1,136
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|264
|597
|127
|72
|65
|136
|202
|Interest on subordinated debt
|1,444
|1,476
|486
|483
|475
|490
|496
|Total interest expense
|24,534
|28,219
|8,136
|8,368
|8,030
|9,149
|9,467
|Net interest income
|33,825
|30,612
|11,600
|10,814
|11,411
|10,377
|11,732
|Provision for (benefit from) credit losses:
|Loans
|5,018
|10,118
|3,341
|1,173
|504
|988
|9,104
|Held-to-maturity securities
|5
|(90
|)
|-
|5
|-
|(5
|)
|(31
|)
|Unfunded commitments
|126
|(43
|)
|154
|19
|(47
|)
|5
|(104
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|5,149
|9,985
|3,495
|1,197
|457
|988
|8,969
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|28,676
|20,627
|8,105
|9,617
|10,954
|9,389
|2,763
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,158
|1,031
|404
|380
|374
|405
|392
|Earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance
|604
|685
|286
|156
|162
|169
|361
|Loan servicing fees
|311
|279
|113
|97
|101
|96
|79
|Net realized (losses) gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities
|(20
|)
|(320
|)
|(12
|)
|-
|(8
|)
|249
|(188
|)
|Gain on asset sale1 & 2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,169
|-
|Net unrealized gains on marketable equity securities
|783
|31
|145
|420
|218
|166
|62
|Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate
|269
|148
|121
|83
|65
|39
|90
|Fair value adjustment to loans held-for-sale3
|(3,064
|)
|-
|-
|(3,064
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on sale of premises and equipment
|-
|(13
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(13
|)
|Debit card interchange fees
|398
|610
|217
|180
|1
|265
|300
|Insurance agency revenue1
|-
|1,024
|-
|-
|-
|49
|367
|Other charges, commissions & fees
|743
|1,180
|229
|230
|284
|299
|257
|Total noninterest (loss) income
|1,182
|4,655
|1,503
|(1,518
|)
|1,197
|4,906
|1,707
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|13,980
|13,687
|5,005
|4,525
|4,450
|4,123
|4,959
|Building and occupancy
|3,976
|2,864
|1,399
|1,230
|1,347
|1,254
|1,134
|Data processing
|1,974
|1,750
|641
|667
|666
|721
|672
|Professional and other services
|2,093
|3,078
|709
|778
|606
|608
|1,820
|Advertising
|304
|386
|86
|77
|141
|218
|165
|FDIC assessments
|400
|685
|171
|-
|229
|231
|228
|Audits and exams
|306
|416
|132
|60
|114
|123
|123
|Amortization expense
|470
|137
|156
|157
|157
|27
|129
|Insurance agency expense1
|-
|825
|-
|-
|-
|456
|308
|Community service activities
|49
|111
|10
|28
|11
|19
|20
|Foreclosed real estate expenses
|76
|82
|26
|29
|21
|20
|27
|Other expenses
|1,802
|1,852
|601
|510
|691
|744
|674
|Total noninterest expense
|25,430
|25,873
|8,936
|8,061
|8,433
|8,544
|10,259
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|4,428
|(591
|)
|672
|38
|3,718
|5,751
|(5,789
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|797
|(160
|)
|46
|7
|744
|492
|(1,173
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.
|3,631
|(431
|)
|626
|31
|2,974
|5,259
|(4,616
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest1
|-
|93
|-
|-
|-
|1,352
|28
|Net income (loss) attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.
|$
|3,631
|$
|(524
|)
|$
|626
|$
|31
|$
|2,974
|$
|3,907
|$
|(4,644
|)
|Voting Earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.58
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Voting Earnings per common share - diluted4
|$
|0.57
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- basic
|$
|0.58
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- diluted4
|$
|0.57
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Dividends per common share (Voting and Series A Non-Voting)
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
1Although the Company owned 51% of its membership interest in FitzGibbons Agency, LLC (“Agency”) the Company is required to consolidate 100% of the Agency within the consolidated financial statements. The Company sold its 51% membership interest in the Agency in October 2024.
2The $3,169,000 consolidated gain on asset sale equals $1,616,000 associated with the Company's 51% interest in the Agency plus $1,553,000 associated with the 49% noncontrolling interest.
3The loss reflects a valuation adjustment“Lower-of-cost-or-market" adjustment on loans held for sale to their estimated market value based on active sale negotiations.
4Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 has been updated to $0.47, from the $0.41 reported previously.
The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
|2025
|2024
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Selected Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|0.33
|%
|-0.05
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.81
|%
|1.07
|%
|-1.25
|%
|Return on average common equity
|3.87
|%
|-0.57
|%
|1.98
|%
|0.10
|%
|9.64
|%
|12.85
|%
|-14.79
|%
|Return on average equity
|3.87
|%
|-0.57
|%
|1.98
|%
|0.10
|%
|9.64
|%
|12.85
|%
|-14.79
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity1
|6.42
|%
|-0.59
|%
|2.17
|%
|0.11
|%
|10.52
|%
|14.17
|%
|-15.28
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.25
|%
|2.97
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.02
|%
|3.34
|%
|Loans / deposits
|73.34
|%
|77.05
|%
|73.34
|%
|74.45
|%
|72.14
|%
|76.29
|%
|77.05
|%
|Core deposits/deposits2
|78.37
|%
|77.45
|%
|78.37
|%
|78.47
|%
|78.31
|%
|76.86
|%
|77.45
|%
|Annualized non-interest expense / average assets
|2.30
|%
|2.39
|%
|2.40
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.33
|%
|2.33
|%
|2.75
|%
|Commercial real estate / risk-based capital3
|174.67
|%
|189.47
|%
|174.67
|%
|183.34
|%
|182.62
|%
|186.73
|%
|189.47
|%
|Efficiency ratio1
|67.24
|%
|73.01
|%
|68.77
|%
|65.66
|%
|67.19
|%
|72.25
|%
|75.78
|%
|Other Selected Data:
|Average yield on loans
|5.94
|%
|5.82
|%
|6.09
|%
|5.75
|%
|5.97
|%
|5.87
|%
|6.31
|%
|Average cost of interest bearing deposits
|2.76
|%
|3.12
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.76
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.11
|%
|Average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing
|2.31
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.37
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.59
|%
|Deposits/branch4
|$
|102,090
|$
|99,684
|$
|102,090
|$
|101,824
|$
|105,373
|$
|100,377
|$
|99,684
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net income1
|$
|12,392
|$
|9,566
|$
|4,058
|$
|4,216
|$
|4,118
|$
|3,282
|$
|3,278
|Total revenue1
|$
|37,822
|$
|35,439
|$
|12,994
|$
|12,277
|$
|12,551
|$
|11,826
|$
|13,537
|Share and Per Share Data:
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|Book value per common share
|$
|20.46
|$
|19.71
|$
|20.46
|$
|20.17
|$
|20.33
|$
|19.83
|$
|19.71
|Tangible book value per common share1
|$
|18.75
|$
|17.75
|$
|18.75
|$
|18.43
|$
|18.56
|$
|18.03
|$
|17.75
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Voting
|4,769
|4,708
|4,790
|4,769
|4,749
|4,733
|4,714
|Basic earnings per share - Voting5
|$
|0.58
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Diluted earnings per share - Voting5 & 6
|$
|0.57
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Series A Non-Voting
|1,380
|1,380
|1,380
|1,380
|1,380
|1,380
|1,380
|Basic earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting5
|$
|0.58
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Diluted earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting5 & 6
|$
|0.57
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.10
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.63
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|6,175
|6,100
|6,175
|6,168
|6,141
|6,126
|6,100
|Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Capital Ratios:
|Company tangible common equity to tangible assets1
|7.92
|%
|7.36
|%
|7.92
|%
|7.61
|%
|7.68
|%
|7.54
|%
|7.36
|%
|Company Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|15.81
|%
|15.55
|%
|15.81
|%
|15.97
|%
|15.89
|%
|15.66
|%
|15.55
|%
|Company Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|12.17
|%
|11.84
|%
|12.17
|%
|12.31
|%
|12.24
|%
|12.00
|%
|11.84
|%
|Company Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|11.68
|%
|11.33
|%
|11.68
|%
|11.81
|%
|11.75
|%
|11.51
|%
|11.33
|%
|Company Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)
|8.79
|%
|8.29
|%
|8.79
|%
|8.75
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.64
|%
|8.29
|%
|Pathfinder Bank Capital Ratios:
|Bank Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|14.71
|%
|14.52
|%
|14.71
|%
|14.87
|%
|14.86
|%
|14.65
|%
|14.52
|%
|Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|13.45
|%
|13.26
|%
|13.45
|%
|13.62
|%
|13.61
|%
|13.40
|%
|13.26
|%
|Bank Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)
|13.45
|%
|13.26
|%
|13.45
|%
|13.62
|%
|13.61
|%
|13.40
|%
|13.26
|%
|Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)
|9.72
|%
|9.13
|%
|9.72
|%
|9.68
|%
|9.80
|%
|9.64
|%
|9.13
|%
1Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2Non-brokered deposits excluding certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more.
3Construction and development, multifamily, and non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of Pathfinder Bank total capital.
4Includes 11 full-service branches and one motor bank for periods after June 30, 2024. Includes 10 full-service branches and one motor bank for all periods prior.
5Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based upon the two-class method. Weighted average shares outstanding do not include unallocated ESOP shares.
6Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 has been updated to $0.47, from the $0.41 reported previously.
The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|ASSET QUALITY:
|2025
|2024
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Total loan charge-offs
|$
|4,275
|$
|8,992
|$
|923
|$
|2,844
|$
|508
|$
|1,191
|$
|8,812
|Total recoveries
|668
|174
|253
|247
|168
|171
|90
|Net loan charge-offs
|3,607
|8,818
|670
|2,597
|340
|1,020
|8,722
|Allowance for credit losses at period end
|18,654
|17,274
|18,654
|15,983
|17,407
|17,243
|17,274
|Nonperforming loans at period end
|23,305
|16,170
|23,305
|11,689
|13,232
|22,084
|16,170
|Nonperforming assets at period end
|$
|23,442
|$
|16,170
|$
|23,442
|$
|11,772
|$
|13,232
|$
|22,084
|$
|16,170
|Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans
|0.53
|%
|1.31
|%
|0.30
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.44
|%
|3.82
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to period end loans
|2.08
|%
|1.87
|%
|2.08
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.87
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|80.04
|%
|106.83
|%
|80.04
|%
|136.74
|%
|131.55
|%
|78.08
|%
|106.83
|%
|Nonperforming loans to period end loans
|2.59
|%
|1.75
|%
|2.59
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.45
|%
|2.40
|%
|1.75
|%
|Nonperforming assets to period end assets
|1.59
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.59
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.88
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.09
|%
|2025
|2024
|LOAN COMPOSITION:
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|1-4 family first-lien residential mortgages
|$
|238,975
|$
|240,833
|$
|243,854
|$
|251,373
|$
|255,235
|Residential construction
|1,406
|3,520
|3,162
|4,864
|4,077
|Commercial real estate
|371,683
|381,575
|381,479
|377,619
|378,805
|Commercial lines of credit
|79,021
|75,487
|65,074
|67,602
|64,672
|Other commercial and industrial
|86,687
|85,578
|91,644
|89,800
|88,247
|Paycheck protection program loans
|74
|85
|96
|113
|125
|Tax exempt commercial loans
|6,229
|6,349
|4,446
|4,544
|2,658
|Home equity and junior liens
|50,106
|49,339
|52,315
|51,948
|52,709
|Other consumer
|65,694
|68,439
|71,681
|72,710
|76,703
|Subtotal loans
|899,875
|911,205
|913,751
|920,573
|923,231
|Deferred loan fees
|(1,355
|)
|(1,482
|)
|(1,601
|)
|(1,587
|)
|(1,571
|)
|Total loans
|$
|898,520
|$
|909,723
|$
|912,150
|$
|918,986
|$
|921,660
|2025
|2024
|DEPOSIT COMPOSITION:
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Savings accounts
|$
|123,958
|$
|129,252
|$
|129,898
|$
|128,753
|$
|129,053
|Time accounts
|333,211
|341,063
|349,673
|360,716
|352,729
|Time accounts in excess of $250,000
|143,026
|144,355
|149,922
|142,473
|140,181
|Money management accounts
|9,539
|9,902
|10,774
|11,583
|11,520
|MMDA accounts
|298,653
|278,919
|306,281
|239,016
|250,007
|Demand deposit interest-bearing
|115,274
|120,083
|109,941
|101,080
|97,344
|Demand deposit noninterest-bearing
|196,299
|191,732
|203,314
|213,719
|210,110
|Mortgage escrow funds
|5,121
|6,581
|4,677
|7,184
|5,269
|Total deposits
|$
|1,225,081
|$
|1,221,887
|$
|1,264,480
|$
|1,204,524
|$
|1,196,213
The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:
|2025
|2024
|Q3
|Q2
|Q3
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|911,419
|$
|898,361
|$
|906,759
|$
|911,347
|$
|914,467
|Taxable investment securities
|427,656
|427,311
|431,227
|435,022
|415,751
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|34,254
|29,499
|33,980
|34,314
|30,382
|Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits
|13,306
|20,161
|16,866
|10,070
|42,897
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,386,635
|1,375,332
|1,388,832
|1,390,753
|1,403,497
|Noninterest-earning assets:
|Other assets
|116,001
|99,200
|114,837
|118,280
|103,856
|Allowance for credit losses
|(16,777
|)
|(16,511
|)
|(15,595
|)
|(17,342
|)
|(16,537
|)
|Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities
|(10,245
|)
|(10,184
|)
|(9,949
|)
|(10,838
|)
|(9,161
|)
|Total assets
|$
|1,475,614
|$
|1,447,837
|$
|1,478,125
|$
|1,480,853
|$
|1,481,655
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW accounts
|$
|115,494
|$
|100,922
|$
|120,696
|$
|113,994
|$
|102,868
|Money management accounts
|10,435
|11,782
|10,105
|10,302
|11,828
|MMDA accounts
|277,306
|217,580
|276,599
|298,907
|227,247
|Savings and club accounts
|129,059
|115,875
|127,696
|129,736
|127,262
|Time deposits
|493,033
|521,832
|490,735
|489,490
|514,050
|Subordinated loans
|30,174
|29,978
|30,225
|30,173
|30,025
|Borrowings
|68,656
|129,943
|73,556
|61,803
|122,129
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,124,157
|1,127,912
|1,129,612
|1,134,405
|1,135,409
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|197,053
|177,202
|192,982
|192,186
|195,765
|Other liabilities
|29,436
|19,382
|29,320
|29,037
|24,855
|Total liabilities
|1,350,646
|1,324,496
|1,351,914
|1,355,628
|1,356,029
|Shareholders' equity
|124,968
|123,341
|126,211
|125,225
|125,626
|Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|$
|1,475,614
|$
|1,447,837
|$
|1,478,125
|$
|1,480,853
|$
|1,481,655
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
|2025
|2024
|Q3
|Q2
|Q3
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|5.94
|%
|5.82
|%
|6.09
|%
|5.75
|%
|6.31
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|5.04
|%
|5.45
|%
|4.96
|%
|5.10
|%
|5.59
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|5.15
|%
|6.67
|%
|5.36
|%
|5.42
|%
|6.17
|%
|Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits
|2.89
|%
|4.70
|%
|3.11
|%
|2.70
|%
|4.59
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.61
|%
|5.70
|%
|5.68
|%
|5.52
|%
|6.04
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|NOW accounts
|1.11
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.09
|%
|Money management accounts
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.10
|%
|MMDA accounts
|3.17
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.54
|%
|Savings and club accounts
|0.25
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.25
|%
|Time deposits
|3.63
|%
|4.01
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.64
|%
|4.09
|%
|Subordinated loans
|6.38
|%
|6.56
|%
|6.43
|%
|6.40
|%
|6.61
|%
|Borrowings
|3.63
|%
|4.18
|%
|3.77
|%
|3.67
|%
|4.38
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.91
|%
|3.34
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.95
|%
|3.34
|%
|Net interest rate spread
|2.70
|%
|2.36
|%
|2.80
|%
|2.57
|%
|2.70
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.25
|%
|2.97
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.34
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|123.35
|%
|121.94
|%
|122.95
|%
|122.60
|%
|123.61
|%
The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS:
|2025
|2024
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q4
|Q3
|Tangible book value per common share:
|Total equity
|$
|126,339
|$
|124,413
|$
|124,896
|$
|121,483
|$
|120,246
|Intangible assets
|(10,574
|)
|(10,731
|)
|(10,888
|)
|(11,045
|)
|(11,969
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|115,765
|113,682
|114,008
|110,438
|108,277
|Common shares outstanding
|6,175
|6,168
|6,144
|6,126
|6,100
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|18.75
|$
|18.43
|$
|18.56
|$
|18.03
|$
|17.75
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|115,765
|$
|113,682
|$
|114,008
|$
|110,438
|$
|108,277
|Tangible assets
|1,461,694
|1,494,388
|1,484,449
|1,463,829
|1,471,157
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
|7.92
|%
|7.61
|%
|7.68
|%
|7.54
|%
|7.36
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity:
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|124,968
|$
|123,341
|$
|126,211
|$
|125,225
|$
|123,438
|$
|121,589
|$
|125,626
|Average intangible assets
|10,833
|4,642
|10,677
|10,834
|10,991
|11,907
|4,691
|Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|114,135
|118,699
|115,534
|114,391
|112,447
|109,682
|120,935
|Net income (loss)
|3,631
|(524
|)
|626
|31
|2,974
|3,907
|(4,644
|)
|Net income (loss), annualized
|$
|7,322
|$
|(700
|)
|$
|2,511
|$
|124
|$
|11,831
|$
|15,543
|$
|(18,475
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)1
|6.42
|%
|-0.59
|%
|2.17
|%
|0.11
|%
|10.52
|%
|14.17
|%
|-15.28
|%
|Revenue, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, and efficiency ratio:
|Net interest income
|$
|33,825
|$
|30,612
|$
|11,600
|$
|10,814
|$
|11,411
|$
|10,377
|$
|11,732
|Total noninterest income
|1,182
|4,655
|1,503
|(1,518
|)
|1,197
|4,906
|1,707
|Net realized (gains) losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities
|(20
|)
|(320
|)
|(12
|)
|-
|(8
|)
|249
|(188
|)
|Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate
|269
|148
|121
|83
|65
|39
|90
|Fair value adjustment to loans held-for-sale2
|(3,064
|)
|-
|-
|(3,064
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on asset sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,169
|-
|Revenue (non-GAAP)3
|37,822
|35,439
|12,994
|12,277
|12,551
|11,826
|13,537
|Total non-interest expense
|25,430
|25,873
|8,936
|8,061
|8,433
|8,544
|10,259
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)4
|$
|12,392
|$
|9,566
|$
|4,058
|$
|4,216
|$
|4,118
|$
|3,282
|$
|3,278
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)5
|67.24
|%
|73.01
|%
|68.77
|%
|65.66
|%
|67.19
|%
|72.25
|%
|75.78
|%
1Return on average tangible common equity equals annualized net income (loss) divided by average tangible equity
2The loss reflects a valuation adjustment“Lower-of-cost-or-market" adjustment on loans held for sale to the estimated market value based on sale negotiation terms.
3Revenue equals net interest income plus total noninterest income less net realized gains or losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities, sales of loans and foreclosed real estate, and a gain on the October 2024 sale of the Company's insurance agency asset
4Pre-tax, pre-provision net income equals revenue less total non-interest expense
5 Efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense divided by revenue
The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
Investor/Media Contacts
James A. Dowd, President, CEO
Justin K. Bigham, Senior Vice President, CFO
Telephone: (315) 343-0057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment