Bitcoin Falls After Fed Governor's Hawkish Comments

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: $BTC) price has fallen back to $108,000 U.S. after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned markets that further interest rate cuts in America are not a certainty.

Speaking to the media at the conclusion of the central bank's latest policy meeting, Powell said "A rate cut in December is far from a foregone conclusion."

The remark was a shock to financial markets, which had priced in a 90% chance of an interest rate cut at the central bank's final meeting of the year.

The odds of a December rate cut from the Federal Reserve have now dropped to 67%, sending risk assets such as stocks and crypto lower as a result.

Powell's comments were made after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates in the U.S. another 25 basis points, the second time it has done so this year.

But the hawkish tone from the central bank chair has rattled markets and led to a revision of expectations for interest rates moving forward.

Crypto prices are down across the board on Oct. 30, with Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) each falling about 2%.

Riskier crypto, such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: $DOGE), are down 4% or more following Powell's comments about future rate cuts.

BTC has risen 16% on the year, keeping pace with the U.S. stock market.