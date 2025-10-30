403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S.China Rare Earths Truce Buys Time, Not Independence For Global Supply Chains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States and China have struck a one-year truce on rare earths after a summit in Busan on October 30, 2025. Washington will reduce overall tariffs on Chinese goods from about 57% to 47% and halve fentanyl-related duties to 10%.
In return, Beijing will pause new export curbs on rare earth elements and resume large soybean purchases. It's a ceasefire aimed at stabilizing the backbone materials of modern industry-magnets, batteries and optics that sit inside everything from jets and EVs to smartphones and data centers.
The short version: prices and deliveries should calm for now. The longer story is why this matters. Rare earths are a small market with outsized leverage.
Global mine output in 2024 was roughly 390,000 metric tons of rare-earth-oxide equivalent. China accounted for about 70% of mining and close to 90% of processing-the chokepoint that turns ore into usable materials.
The U.S. mined about 45,000 tons last year but still relies heavily on China for refining and finished magnets. Demand for magnet materials like neodymium and dysprosium keeps climbing with EVs and wind power.
Seen that way, the truce is a pressure relief valve, not a cure. It buys manufacturers a year to rebuild inventories, diversify suppliers and harden contracts.
China's Rare Earth Pause Highlights Global Supply Risks
It also gives non-Chinese producers-from Brazil and the U.S. to Australia-a clearer price signal to push projects forward, while governments decide how far to go with subsidies and strategic stockpiles.
Investors will watch whether new capacity in places like California and Western Australia can move from announcements to real volumes, and whether recycling gains traction fast enough to matter.
Two things to track next. First, enforcement: are licenses issued smoothly and shipments cleared without last-minute holdups? Second, renewal: does this one-year pause roll forward, or snap back into controls that squeeze magnets, autos and defense programs?
For readers outside the region, the takeaway is simple: this deal keeps phones, cars and turbines moving-but it doesn't end the world's tight dependence on a single processing hub. That structural risk remains until alternative refineries and magnet lines are built at scale.
In return, Beijing will pause new export curbs on rare earth elements and resume large soybean purchases. It's a ceasefire aimed at stabilizing the backbone materials of modern industry-magnets, batteries and optics that sit inside everything from jets and EVs to smartphones and data centers.
The short version: prices and deliveries should calm for now. The longer story is why this matters. Rare earths are a small market with outsized leverage.
Global mine output in 2024 was roughly 390,000 metric tons of rare-earth-oxide equivalent. China accounted for about 70% of mining and close to 90% of processing-the chokepoint that turns ore into usable materials.
The U.S. mined about 45,000 tons last year but still relies heavily on China for refining and finished magnets. Demand for magnet materials like neodymium and dysprosium keeps climbing with EVs and wind power.
Seen that way, the truce is a pressure relief valve, not a cure. It buys manufacturers a year to rebuild inventories, diversify suppliers and harden contracts.
China's Rare Earth Pause Highlights Global Supply Risks
It also gives non-Chinese producers-from Brazil and the U.S. to Australia-a clearer price signal to push projects forward, while governments decide how far to go with subsidies and strategic stockpiles.
Investors will watch whether new capacity in places like California and Western Australia can move from announcements to real volumes, and whether recycling gains traction fast enough to matter.
Two things to track next. First, enforcement: are licenses issued smoothly and shipments cleared without last-minute holdups? Second, renewal: does this one-year pause roll forward, or snap back into controls that squeeze magnets, autos and defense programs?
For readers outside the region, the takeaway is simple: this deal keeps phones, cars and turbines moving-but it doesn't end the world's tight dependence on a single processing hub. That structural risk remains until alternative refineries and magnet lines are built at scale.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment