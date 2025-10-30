The Night Jemimah Rodrigues Reignited India's Faith - And Sealed A World Cup Final Berth

It was one of those nights when the air felt charged, the crowd roared with nervous anticipation, and Indian cricket found its heartbeat again. At the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, a diminutive yet defiant Jemimah Rodrigues carved her name into the folklore of Indian sport with an unbeaten 127 - the innings of her life - guiding India to their third Women's ODI World Cup final.

Chasing a monumental 339 against seven-time champions Australia, the Indian team - often haunted by memories of heartbreak - finally exorcised those ghosts. The five-wicket win wasn't just about numbers; it was about belief. About redemption. About the sight of teary-eyed women, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and more, embracing in the middle, knowing they had just pulled off the highest-ever chase in women's ODI history.

India will meet South Africa in the #CWC25 Final twitter/Q0SALrqKgX

- ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2025

Jemimah Rodrigues stands tall as India beat Australia to book #CWC25 final berth in a historic chase #INDvAUS: twitter/BW2MqEM91v

- ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2025

THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS! 3rd CWC final for India Highest-ever run chase in WODIs Ended Australia's 15-match winning streak in CWC#CWC25 Final #INDvSA | SUN, 2nd Nov, 2 PM! twitter/8laT3Mq25P

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 30, 2025

Australia Set the Bar High

Before India's triumph, it was Phoebe Litchfield who seemed destined to steal the headlines. The 22-year-old left-hander produced a stunning 119 off just 93 balls, striking 17 boundaries and three towering sixes that showcased a blend of power and poise.

Litchfield's partnership with Ellyse Perry (77) was pure class - the duo adding 155 runs for the second wicket and setting a brutal pace early in the innings. Ashleigh Gardner's brisk 63 later ensured Australia crossed the 300 mark, finishing at 338 with one ball to spare.

For India, it could have been worse. Young seamer Shree Charani's crucial third spell (3-0-9-2) brought late breakthroughs, removing Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland to stem the flow. But chasing 339 in a high-stakes semifinal of a marquee tournament meant India were up against a mountain.

A mountain, as it turned out, they were more than ready to climb.

The Chase That Changed Everything

When Shafali Verma departed in the second over after a year-long absence from ODIs, and Smriti Mandhana followed soon after for 24, the script looked painfully familiar. At 59 for 2, silence gripped the stadium.

But in walked Harmanpreet Kaur - calm, composed, defiant. Alongside Jemimah Rodrigues, she rebuilt not just the innings, but the very confidence of a nation that had watched its women's team falter too often on the big stage.

What followed was a masterclass in controlled aggression. The pair stitched together a 167-run partnership for the third wicket, with Harmanpreet's fluent 89 (10 fours, 2 sixes) keeping the scoreboard ticking. Jemimah, meanwhile, played the role of anchor and aggressor in equal measure - cutting, driving, and pulling with precision.

There were moments of fortune - a dropped catch by Alyssa Healy on 82 in the 33rd over, another reprieve at 106 - but destiny seemed to have chosen her. Even as fatigue set in, Jemimah refused to yield, often seen slumping to her knees between overs before rising again, cheered on by a roaring crowd that sensed history in the making.

When the winning runs were struck - a short ball outside off that Amanjot Kaur carved past backward point - the DY Patil Stadium erupted. Wild celebrations in the Indian camp erupted. Jemimah sank to the ground, hands on her head, unable to believe what had just happened. After years of heartbreak, India had done it.

A knock to remember!Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning hundred guides India into the #CWC25 final She wins the @aramco POTM award for her stellar performance twitter/3t8NHci1yE

- ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2025

Jemimah and Harmanpreet on a Win to Remember

In the aftermath of India's historic chase, emotions ran high. Player of the Match Jemimah Rodrigues opened up about faith, perseverance, and battling anxiety to deliver the innings of her life.

“I want to thank Jesus, could not do this on my own. I want to thank my mom, dad and coach and every single person who believed in me. It was really hard this last month, it feels like a dream and it still has not sunk in," Rodrigues said.

“Did not know I was batting at three. Was taking a shower, just told them to let me know. Five minutes before entering in, I was told I was batting at three. Not about me, wanted to win this match for India, and wanted to take this through (having lost crunch matches before). Today was not about my fifty or my hundred, about making India win. Everything that happened so far, was a setup for this,” she added.

“Last year, I was dropped from this World Cup. I was in good form. But things kept happening back-to-back, and could not control anything. I have almost cried every day through this tour. Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up, and God took care of everything. Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me. I just stood there and he fought for me. Seeing India win by five wickets, I could not stop myself,” an emotional Rodrigues concluded.

Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on years of heartbreak, trust within the team, and the hunger to go all the way.

“Very proud. I don't have words how to express myself. Feeling great, this time we have crossed that line which we have been working towards for so many years. We have that trust that any player can win any match from any situation. Made few mistakes but we have been learning from our mistakes. Today, wanted everything to go in our favour in every situation, and kept telling ourselves to be there for the team, and that worked for us," Harmanpreet said.

“She (Rodrigues) is someone who always wants to do well for the team. Always very calculative and wants to take responsibility. We always have that trust on her. Really enjoy batting with her. She is always telling me we got five runs, seven runs, two balls are left. That shows how involved she is. Lots of credit to her, to hold her nerve and keep batting for the team,” she added.

“One more game to go. Today, we all played well, happy with the result. But we have already started speaking about the next game, that shows how focussed we are and how keen we are to win the World Cup. Playing in home World Cup is special, and we want to give back to our fans and families. We are not playing alone. They are with us, and every game, they are coming and pushing us. Even when we lost, we got messages that this World Cup is not done and we can change it. Entire country is with us,” the skipper concluded.

Looking Ahead: One Step from Glory

India now heads into Sunday's final against South Africa with dreams of a World Cup crown. For Harmanpreet Kaur's side, this is more than just another game; it's a shot at rewriting history.

Jemimah's innings was more than just runs on a scoreboard. It was a message - to every young girl who has picked up a cricket bat, to every fan who has waited for this moment - that Indian women's cricket no longer plays in the shadows.

As the team walked off the field, players embraced each other amid a sea of waving tricolours in the stands - a night of jubilation tempered by resolve, with a shared understanding that the biggest job still lay ahead.

On Sunday, they will return to the same ground, with the same fire. One step from immortality.