Omar, Mufti Slam J&K Admin Over Employee Sackings Via Article 311

Opposition Slams LG Admin Over Employee Sackings

People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para on Thursday criticised the ruling National Conference government for failing to provide people with a "sense of safety and security". He also raised questions about the governance of the LG administration following the termination of two employees.

His remarks followed the LG Manoj Sinha administration's invocation of Article 311 and termination of the services of two employees with immediate effect. "If you (LG administration) are terminating employees, how will you ensure governance. They have been removed by the LG government on terror charges under Article 311, if we have an elected government. If the termination of employees continues, what is the point of having or not having a goverment?"

"People should have been provided with a sense of safety and security. I think there is no improvement on that factor".

"More than a lakh people (Daily wagers) are on the streets seeking employment. They have failed to deliver on their promises as far as Kashmir is concerned," he said.

NC leader and Zadibal MLA, Tanvir Sadiq, slammed the BJP for allegedly "disrupting" the J-K assembly autumn session. "It seems no issue is left behind for the BJP and is playing to the media gallery to rake up issues on flimsy grounds. They deliberately disrupted the question Hour, as part of the agenda and politics".

On the "termination of services of two employees" on the charges of terrorism, Sadiq said," Unfortunately, law and order are not in our hands. We are not answerable for this...Everybody should have recourse to Justice".

Omar Abdullah Demands Due Process

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concerns on Thursday over the issue of employee termination. He emphasised the importance of following due process and allowing individuals to defend themselves in court.

"I have always said this, and I say it again. Terminations should be done through the courts. Everyone should have a chance to explain themselves," Abdullah said.

"Everyone should have a chance to explain themselves. This system, which is being used to dismiss employees, doesn't give them a chance to explain themselves... So, it would be better to use the courts to punish those who are truly guilty. But I think any action taken against them on the basis of mere suspicion will prove harmful for all of us," he said.

JKNC, in a post on social media, quoted CM Omar Abdullah as saying, "Guilt can only be proven in a court and not otherwise."

Government Cites Security of the State

Government of Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department (CAD) in an order on Thursday said," The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Maajid Iqbal Dar, Teacher in the School Education Department, S/o Late Mohd Iqbal Dar, R/o Ward No.1, Kheora, District Rajouri".

"Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Maajid Iqbal Dar, Teacher in the School Education Department, from service, with immediate effect," read the order signed by the Commissioner GAD.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said on Thursday, "Anyone who is working against the interests of India, irrespective of his religion, action should be taken against him".

Mehbooba Mufti Alleges 'Wider Agenda'

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday claimed that such actions spark the concerns of a wider agenda to "disempower Muslims", especially Kashmiris.

In a post on social media, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said, "Two more government employees have been terminated over alleged terror links & denied even the chance to prove their innocence. This fuels concerns of a wider agenda to disempower Muslims especially Kashmiris. First they face marginalization through biased reservation policies as revealed by recent disclosures on reservation certificates in J & K and now they endure wrongful dismissals with the judge, jury and executioner all on one side" (ANI)

