Another Jewel In TN's Crown: Ilamparthi Is India's 90Th Grandmaster

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has hailed Ilamparthi AR on becoming the state's 35th and overall India's 90th chess Grandmaster, saying that he has added another jewel to TN's "crown of champions". Ilamparthi completed his final GM norm during the Bijeljina 2025 Chess Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Tamil Nadu's 35th #Grandmaster Ilamparthi makes our reign on the 64 squares shine brighter! He battles through brilliance to script history, earning his title and adding another jewel to Tamil Nadu's crown of champions. As the sun rises higher on Tamil Nadu chess, the #DravidianModel will keep turning every promising move into a masterstroke. More TN GMs in the making!" Stalin said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had also congratulated the chess player for his accomplishment, pointing out that he is a beneficiary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) Champions Development Scheme.

"A remarkable milestone and yet another proud moment for Tamil Nadu and Indian chess! Congratulations to Ilamparthi A R on becoming India's 90th Grandmaster and Tamil Nadu's 35th! A proud beneficiary of SDAT's Champions Development Scheme, he clinched his final GM norm at the GM4 #Bijeljina2025ChessFestival in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Wishing him continued success and many more winning moves in his future chess journey. @SportsTN_#ChessFestival2025," posted Stalin.

Some of the biggest stars in chess, such as legendary Viswanathan Anand, India's first-ever chess grandmaster, teen sensation Praggnanandhaa R and reigning world champion D Gukesh hail from Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

