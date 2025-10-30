Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video: Awareness Drive On Breast Cancer Organised By Mirchi 98.3

Video: Awareness Drive On Breast Cancer Organised By Mirchi 98.3


2025-10-30 03:17:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In a concerted effort this month to shine a light on breast cancer awareness, Radio Mirchi launched its“Pink Mirchi” campaign across the Kashmir Valley, focusing especially on far-flung areas.

The initiative saw the team travelling deep into the district of Pattan and into villages of Bandipora, where they, alongside Dr Shabnam Bashir, engaged local communities in open dialogue, awareness drives and message of early detection and self-check.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN30102025000215011059ID1110273125



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search