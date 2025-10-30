403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Video: Awareness Drive On Breast Cancer Organised By Mirchi 98.3
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In a concerted effort this month to shine a light on breast cancer awareness, Radio Mirchi launched its“Pink Mirchi” campaign across the Kashmir Valley, focusing especially on far-flung areas.
The initiative saw the team travelling deep into the district of Pattan and into villages of Bandipora, where they, alongside Dr Shabnam Bashir, engaged local communities in open dialogue, awareness drives and message of early detection and self-check.ADVERTISEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment