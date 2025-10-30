Renty Launches Mobile App And Expands Fleet Of Over 2,200 Cars And More Than 100 Yachts Across The UAE

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Renty, a luxury yacht and car rental company in the United Arab Emirates, is growing its reach in the vehicle and yacht rental markets with an expanded fleet and new digital booking options. The company now offers more than 2,200 cars and over 100 yachts, complemented by a user-friendly mobile app for convenient, instant reservations.







The UAE's position as a global hub for tourism, business travel, and luxury experiences has made premium rental services an integral part of the region's transport and leisure economy. Renty's mobile app gives residents, tourists, and professionals a straightforward way to book premium vehicles and private yachts.

Founded in 2018, Renty has grown from an online car rental platform into a technology-driven car rental marketplace with over 100 employees worldwide. The company operates a directly managed fleet of 550 premium and mid-range cars, in addition to a large selection of listed vehicles.







Renty highlights the following offerings for customers:



Over 2,200 cars and 100 yachts for rent, ranging from economy cars for daily use to luxury supercars and private yachts designed for events or vacations.

Own fleet of 550 cars, ensuring availability and quality across premium and mid-class vehicles.

Chauffeur services, airport transfers, and flexible rental terms. Options include hourly, daily, and monthly rentals, catering to short-term visitors and long-term residents.

Deposit-free rentals and 24/7 support: the platform is designed to reduce barriers to access while providing constant customer assistance. New mobile application for simplified booking. It streamlines reservations with a straightforward interface, making the rental process smooth for every user at every step.

"We strive to make car and yacht rental as transparent, accessible, and technologically advanced as possible," said founder and CEO, Yevhen Parokhod. "Our goal is to create not just a service but a platform that changes the perception of rental in the UAE and far beyond."

Each vehicle, listing, and partner is thoroughly verified for accuracy and availability, ensuring a reliable customer experience built on clear communication and high service standards.

With demand for both high-end and practical rentals on the rise in the UAE, Renty remains a yacht and car rental company focused on offering reliable services and flexible solutions for travelers, residents, and

About:

Renty is a Dubai-based online rental platform established in 2018. The company offers access to luxury and mid-range vehicles, yachts, and associated services, including chauffeur options and transfers. With a focus on convenience and customer satisfaction, Renty serves clients from over 180 countries. For more information, visit .

