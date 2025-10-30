Zelensky Signs Laws Extending Martial Law And General Mobilization Until February 3
In addition, on October 30, Zelensky signed the draft law“On Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine 'On Extension of the Period of General Mobilization'” No. 4644-IX.
“These decisions are necessary to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state,” the press service of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized on Telegram.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the laws extending martial law and general mobilization from November 5 for another three months.Read also: Ukraine, Lithuania discuss joint projects within SAFE mechanism
Accordingly, the duration of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine has been extended until February 3, 2026.
