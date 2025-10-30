Army Evacuates New Batch Of Gaza Child Patients For Treatment In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 30 (Petra) – The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army on Thursday evacuated the 15th group of Gaza sick children, comprised of 20 patients and 56 accompanying family members, as part of the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their humanitarian suffering.The child patients children will receive medical treatment in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization in Jordanian hospitals by providing medical and humanitarian support as part of Jordan's ongoing medical assistance efforts for the people of Gaza.Since the launch of the Medical Corridor initiative by His Majesty King Abdullah II last March, Jordan has received 987 people from Gaza Strip, including 286 patients and 701 accompanying family members, who were transported by land and air in several flights to receive necessary treatment.