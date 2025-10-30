Geely Riddara RD6 PHEV Accelerates Global Launch, Setting A New Benchmark For Hybrid Pickups

MENAFN - GetNews)Geely Riddara has announced the accelerated rollout of the RD6 PHEV across Asia-Pacific and South America. Since the first batch of RD6 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) units were shipped from China to the Middle East in August 2025, the model is rapidly expanding into multiple international markets.

As the only pickup model in Geely's new energy portfolio, it expands Riddara's international presence and represents the full implementation of the brand's hybrid strategy. Powered by Geely's advanced EM-P Super Hybrid system, it injects greater efficiency and intelligence into Riddara's global expansion.







Built on Geely's industry-leading EM-P Hybrid system, the RD6 PHEV has undergone over 40 million kilometers and 400,000 hours of endurance testing, earning China's first“S-Class Hybrid System Reliability Certification.” The EM-P system integrates next-generation power, efficiency, and safety-featuring the industry's first 3DHT hybrid architecture, an integrated triple-drive system with 97% efficiency and a 1.5T engine delivering 44.26% thermal efficiency, plus a world-first hybrid safety redundancy design for extreme reliability.

Super Performance - With 260 kW power, 914 N·m torque, 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, and 100% gradeability, the RD6 PHEV matches fuel pickups with 875 kg rated load and 2.5-ton towing-performing reliably across high-altitude terrain in South America and serving farm transport, city logistics, and industrial transfer needs.

Super Power Supply - With a 3.3 kW intelligent external power supply, the RD6 PHEV provides reliable energy for farm operations in Asia-Pacific, oilfield inspection in the Middle East, and mining activities in South America, while also enhancing coastal camping and outdoor gatherings.

Super Safety - 70% ultra-high-strength steel, One-Box braking (39 m full load), and a battery with eight protection technologies and IP68 sealing ensure durability against the humid, salt-spray coastal environments of Asia-Pacific and the high-temperature, sand-dust conditions in the Middle East.

As China's leading new energy pickup brand, Geely Riddara has expanded to over 60 countries and ranked No.1 in NEV pickup sales for three consecutive years. The global launch of the RD6 PHEV marks a key milestone in Riddara's global strategy. Moving forward, Riddara will continue advancing the EM-P hybrid system to deliver efficient, intelligent, and sustainable products for users worldwide.

Vehicle specifications and configurations may vary across different countries and regions.