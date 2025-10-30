Serenity Psychotherapy Group Releases Comprehensive Resources For Parents Of Children Starting Therapy

MENAFN - GetNews)



Serenity Psychotherapy Group has announced the release of a comprehensive collection of therapeutic resources designed specifically for parents of children beginning therapy. The collection includes categorized book recommendations addressing various mental health challenges children commonly face, including anxiety, ADHD, autism, bullying, parental separation, depression, grief, friendship building, social skills, and self-esteem.

WASHINGTON, DC - October 30, 2025 - Serenity Psychotherapy Group has announced the release of a comprehensive collection of therapeutic resources designed specifically for parents of children beginning therapy. The collection includes categorized book recommendations addressing various mental health challenges children commonly face, including anxiety, ADHD, autism, bullying, parental separation, depression, grief, friendship building, social skills, and self-esteem.

"Parents often struggle to find appropriate resources that complement their child's therapy journey," said Sarah Charmchi, licensed clinical social worker at Serenity Psychotherapy Group. "These carefully curated recommendations provide families with trusted materials they can explore at home, reinforcing the therapeutic concepts discussed during sessions."

The resource collection arrives at a critical time when mental health awareness for children continues to grow across the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Each category includes multiple evidence-based selections that have proven effective in clinical settings, such as "What to Do When You Worry Too Much" for anxiety and "The Invisible String" for grief processing.

Serenity Psychotherapy Group specializes in online therapy services for children and adolescents throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC. Their approach emphasizes creating comfortable virtual environments where young clients can express themselves freely while developing essential coping strategies.

"Early intervention through appropriate therapeutic support establishes a strong foundation for emotional resilience," Charmchi explained. "These resources help parents recognize behavioral indicators that might suggest their child would benefit from professional guidance."

The resource list addresses common challenges children face in school and social settings, providing parents with tools to support their children through difficulties, including academic struggles, peer conflicts, and emotional regulation. The recommendations complement Serenity's therapeutic approaches, which include play therapy and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT).

Serenity Psychotherapy Group has established itself as a leading provider of mental health services for young people in the DMV area. Their team of licensed professionals creates individualized treatment plans addressing specific challenges while collaborating closely with parents and caregivers.

The resource collection is available immediately through the Serenity Psychotherapy Group website. Parents interested in learning more about these materials or scheduling a consultation can contact the practice directly.

About Serenity Psychotherapy Group

Serenity Psychotherapy Group provides specialized online therapy services for children and adolescents throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC. Led by Sarah Charmchi, LCSW, the practice offers evidence-based therapeutic approaches tailored to each child's unique developmental needs. Their services address a wide range of mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, trauma, and behavioral issues, empowering young clients to develop resilience and emotional well-being in a supportive virtual environment.

For more information, please contact Sarah Charmchi at .

Contact Information:

Sarah Charmchi, LCSW

Serenity Psychotherapy Group

(202) 990-2707