A Women's Table: LA - Dr. Shawna Charles Reminds Women They Deserve A Seat At The Table

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a world that constantly asks women to pour into everything but themselves, Dr. Shawna Charles is creating something different a space to pause, connect, and be seen.

A Women's Table: LA is an intimate dinner experience designed to bring women together across industries and life stages for conversation, reflection, and genuine connection. The evening centers on reminding guests that success can be shared, confidence can be soft, and presence itself is powerful.

"A woman who takes her seat changes the room," says Dr. Shawna Charles. "So many of us are busy leading and building that we forget to celebrate who we're becoming. This table is a reminder that our stories, our strength, and our softness all matter."

A Women's Table: LA is not about networking; it's about nourishment creating a space where conversations are intentional, laughter is healing, and every woman leaves feeling lighter, inspired, and renewed.

Hosted by Dr. Shawna Charles and produced by Prestique Talent, the event reflects her commitment to curating experiences where strategy meets soul, and where women are empowered to lead with both elegance and authenticity.

Women interested in receiving an invitation or sponsoring a table may contact Prestique Talent